10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $150 AirPods 3, weight loss pills, Kasa smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
On Saturday, March 26, 2022, there are so many amazing deals out there. We dug through as many we could to find the very best of the best. One example is Apple’s white-hot AirPods 3, which just hit the lowest price of 2022 at Amazon. You’ll also find deep discounts on weight loss pills, TP-Link Kasa smart plugs with Alex & Google, a best-selling countertop ice maker, and plenty more.
We cut out the filler and chose 10 terrific deals that you need to check out today. On top of that, we also included a bunch of great bonus deals. And you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174.99 instead of $249 and AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.98 — both are the best prices of 2022 so far!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are on sale for $109.99 and AirPods Max have a massive $110 discount if you hurry
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Insanely popular Addlon outdoor light strings are on sale at deep discounts on Saturday
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: OnLight flashlights with thousands of 5-star ratings are down to the lowest prices of the year for 24 hours
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- BONUS DEAL: Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa & Google are somehow on sale for just $4.99 each when you buy a 4-pack before they sell out
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 119,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for under $17 each!
- BONUS DEAL: Get a set of super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews for just $22 thanks to a 50% coupon
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling alli weight loss diet pills are on sale for $44.99 per box instead of $63 — or, use Subscribe & Save to get a box for just $33.74!
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steak every time is on sale for $37.99 instead of $50
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling black KN95 masks with 12,000+ 5-star reviews are down to just $0.42 each, the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEAL: Siemens’ CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 home test kits are on sale for $7.50 per test
- The hottest countertop ice maker on Amazon has __ 5-star reviews and it’s on sale for $79.99 instead of $130
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening electric toothbrush with 49,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $29.95 instead of $60
Check out all of these great daily deals down below.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commissionApple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Shatterproof Bulbs and Co… List Price:$69.99 Price:$33.83 You Save:$36.16 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission alli Weight Loss Diet Pills, Orlistat 60 mg Capsules, Non Prescription Weight Loss Aid, 120 Cou… List Price:$62.99 Price:$33.74 You Save:$29.25 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$40.99 Price:$15.99 ($0.40 / Count) You Save:$25.00 (61%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$41.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$8.40 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer of 500FT, Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for Smoker Oven, Grill… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.99 You Save:$12.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AGLUCKY Countertop Ice Maker Machine, Portable Ice Makers Countertop, Make 26 lbs ice in 24 hrs… List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.