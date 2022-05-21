10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $150 AirPods 3, Beckham Hotel pillows, camping gear, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
With one week until Memorial Day 2022, the deals are definitely heating up. You won’t believe how many deep discounts I found today on best-sellers.
To start things off, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are down to $12.90 each. That’s the best price of 2022 for pillows with 127,000 5-star Amazon ratings.
Apple AirPods 3 are on sale at the lowest price of the year, too. Hurry and you can snag a pair for $149.99.
There’s a huge one-day sale on camping gear, which is perfect timing now that summer weather is here. Also, the best-selling smart plugs on Amazon right now are down to just $4.27 each.
BGR Deals dug through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: All sorts of popular camping gear is on sale for one day only, including tents, coolers, PFDs, sleeping bags, and more.
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 127,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- BONUS DEAL: Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories — millions of people use these popular chargers!
- #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google are just $4.27 each today — a new 2022 low!
- The HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats is the greatest grooming brush out there, and it’s down to $14.49 — 50,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong!
- Get the amazing TOMZON Flying Nebula Orb Ball that flies and glows for $17.92 (coupon code UAU3Z5Q2, valid through 5/23)
- BONUS DEAL: LLMoose LED Hover Balls that hover above the ground and glow are $23.97 instead of $40!
- Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick Lite is discounted to just $19.99
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99
- Score best-selling AirPods 3 for $149.99 before they sell out — shipping estimates are already slipping
- BONUS DEALS: All of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today
- The brand new, ultra-thin version of Depstech’s crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is on sale for $31.99 right now
- Apple’s most popular 10.2-inch iPad is discounted to just $309, the lowest of the year
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs - The Ultimate Dog Brush for Shedding Hair, Fur, -… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.49 You Save:$15.50 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.07 You Save:$3.89 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH 3.9mm Super Slim borescope for Automotive Inspection, 1080p HD Sna… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TOMZON Flying Orb Ball for Kid, Nebula Orb with RGB LED Lights, Boomerang Fly, 360° Spinner Soa… List Price:$32.00 Price:$17.92 You Save:$14.08 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Coleman Sundome Camping Tent—4-Person Camping Tent List Price:$92.15 Price:Was $92, Now $71.99 You Save:$20.16 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker Wireless Charger, 313 Wireless Charger (Stand), Qi-Certified for iPhone 12, 12 Pro Max, S… List Price:$19.49 Price:$15.99 You Save:$3.50 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.