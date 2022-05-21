Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $150 AirPods 3, Beckham Hotel pillows, camping gear, more

HomeDealsAccessories
Maren Estrada
May 21st, 2022 at 7:58 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With one week until Memorial Day 2022, the deals are definitely heating up. You won’t believe how many deep discounts I found today on best-sellers.

To start things off, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are down to $12.90 each. That’s the best price of 2022 for pillows with 127,000 5-star Amazon ratings.

Apple AirPods 3 are on sale at the lowest price of the year, too. Hurry and you can snag a pair for $149.99.

There’s a huge one-day sale on camping gear, which is perfect timing now that summer weather is here. Also, the best-selling smart plugs on Amazon right now are down to just $4.27 each.

BGR Deals dug through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Saturday’s 10 best deals

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs - The Ultimate Dog Brush for Shedding Hair, Fur, -… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.49 You Save:$15.50 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.07 You Save:$3.89 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH 3.9mm Super Slim borescope for Automotive Inspection, 1080p HD Sna… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TOMZON Flying Orb Ball for Kid, Nebula Orb with RGB LED Lights, Boomerang Fly, 360° Spinner Soa… List Price:$32.00 Price:$17.92 You Save:$14.08 (44%) Buy NowCoupon Code: UAU3Z5Q2 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Coleman Sundome Camping Tent—4-Person Camping Tent List Price:$92.15 Price:Was $92, Now $71.99 You Save:$20.16 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker Wireless Charger, 313 Wireless Charger (Stand), Qi-Certified for iPhone 12, 12 Pro Max, S… List Price:$19.49 Price:$15.99 You Save:$3.50 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert, having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013. She has helped BGR's audience save millions of dollars collectively on thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

More Deals

Latest News