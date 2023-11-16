You’ll be able to buy a car on Amazon in 2024, starting with Hyundai

Amazon is great. You can buy a book, groceries, a television, a carpet cleaner, an Xbox, a new sweater, shoes, and an engagement ring. But, have you ever thought, “I wish I could buy my next car through Amazon?” I’m not lying — that’s exactly what’s happening.

In a press release, Amazon and Hyundai announced a new partnership that, in addition to using Amazon Web Services and Alexa in Hyundai vehicles, will begin the sale of those vehicles through the online retail giant. You could end up buying your next Hyundai Santa Fe through Amazon. Imagine having that in your cart next to your toilet paper and cat litter.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that the deal is a “broad, strategic partnership” that will include integrations across Amazon’s website and apps as well as the user experience in upcoming Hyundai vehicles:

“Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares Amazon’s passion for trying to make customers’ lives better and easier every day. Our broad, strategic partnership should do just that, from changing the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online, to making it simple to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments, and calendar checks, to enabling Hyundai to transform their customer experiences and business operations by moving to AWS. We look forward to inventing together for many years.” Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Amazon

Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said in a statement that the partnership “unlocks incredible opportunities as we continue to expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, transition to electrification, and realize the future of smart mobility.”

“Amazon is the ideal partner to help realize our vision of progress for humanity, including improving how people and goods move more efficiently and sustainably. Hyundai is the first automotive company available for full end-to-end transactions in Amazon’s U.S. store and this is another example of how we continue to push for ways to elevate the customer journey together with our outstanding retail partners.”

The announcement came as part of the company’s unveiling of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe at the Los Angeles Auto Show. You can watch the presentation on YouTube below:

So, how the heck will this work? Amazon says that auto dealers will be able to sell vehicles directly through the Amazon website in the United States starting next year. Customers will be able to search for available inventory in their area by model, trim, color, and other features. When they are ready to make a purchase, they’ll be able to choose their preferred payment method — even applying for and using financing — all through the Amazon website. Once purchased, they can either choose to pick up the vehicle or have it delivered.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this shakes out. I’ve never considered making a purchase as big as a car through Amazon, but online car purchases continue to grow over the recent years, so it makes sense that Amazon wants to get in on the trend. While they are starting with Hyundai, I’m sure the company plans to add other brands over time. We’ll have to wait and see if other car manufacturers follow.

I also can’t help but think about Panos Panay, the former Microsoft executive in charge of Surface who recently left for Amazon, being involved here. I can’t wait to hear about getting into my flow while I’m driving my Hyundai.