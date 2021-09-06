Starbucks open Labor Day 2021: Here’s what you need to know

First things first, let’s answer the question on the minds of many Starbucks uber-fans like myself. You don’t have to wonder whether the coffee chain’s doors will be shuttered on September 6 this year — because, yes, most Starbucks locations are indeed open on Labor Day. So, no need to worry about whether you will have to forgo a Pumpkin Spice Latte today.

A major caveat to note is that we pointed out “most” locations are open today. There may nevertheless be some exceptions today, and perhaps some locations that offer shorter hours, too. To check out the situation near you, visit either the Starbucks store locator on the web or use the Starbucks app to confirm hours for any location you want to patronize today.

Is Starbucks open on Labor Day?

Starbucks being open on Labor Day is also a good excuse to recommit yourself to a great practice. Tipping. Your. Barista.

Starbucks employees, like so many in the retail and food industries, have had a rough go of it during the pandemic. Whipsawed by changes in local regulations and store hours. Plus the closing and reopening of dining rooms, new cleaning protocols and so much more.

At the same time, the company has kept its operations running smoothly enough during the COVID-19 pandemic. So much so, that in recent weeks Starbucks raised its full-year financial outlook. That was on the back of solid earnings numbers for Starbucks’ third quarter, which saw global comparable store sales soar 73%.

Strong performance

“As the Great Human Reconnection continues to unfold, our partners are rising to the occasion, ready to meet our customers wherever they need us to be.”

That’s how Starbucks president and CEO Kevin Johnson described things, during Starbucks’ third quarter announcement. “With the right store, in the right place, at the right time,” he continued. “Given the strength of our diverse portfolio and the elevated Starbucks Experience, as evidenced in our Q3 record results, we are raising our full-year financial outlook and are confident in our ability to continue to execute our ‘Growth at Scale’ agenda to unlock the full potential of the Starbucks brand.”

Among other recent news from the coffee chain, it announced the first Starbucks location in Barbados and disclosed several corporate leadership changes. Including promoting John Culver as group president, North America and chief operating officer; Michael Conway to group president, International and Channel Development; and Michelle Burns to executive vice president, Global Coffee, Tea and Cocoa. “These appointments support our ‘Growth at Scale’ agenda, to bring about predictable, sustainable growth for the long-term, as well as our commitments to being a People Positive and Planet Positive company,” Johnson said.