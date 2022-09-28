McDonald’s Happy Meals aren’t just for kids anymore – the chain is also targeting adults

Thanks to a limited edition collab between McDonald’s USA and the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, the ubiquitous burger chain will launch a special promotion starting next week: McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults.

The signature happy meal boxes, built like a toy house that you unfold at the top, have been redesigned and given a makeover of sorts in the Cactus Plant Flea Market aesthetic. What’s more, when this promotion launches on October 3, customers who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on the McDonald’s App will automatically be entered for a chance to score exclusive merch for free — including custom Cactus Plant Flea Market and McDonald’s items like T-shirts, a Grimace Chair and more.

McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week.”

remember u are never too old for a happy meal — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 23, 2022

Food-wise, the McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults include the choice of either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, with the inclusion of fries and drink to make it a full meal. And, given that these are happy meals, customers will open them to find one of four collectible figurines inside — specially prepared, of course, for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box.

The toys will be one of the burger chain’s characters: Either Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie — or a new toy, Cactus Buddy.

A release from McDonald’s goes on to note that a variety of merchandise will be available as part of this partnership, further exploring “the storytelling between the two brands, showcasing Cactus Plant Flea Market’s uncanny ability to tap into deeply specific nostalgia.”

Regarding the latter brand, The New York Post noted on Tuesday that Cactus Plant Flea Market’s popularity has grown to such a degree that the company has been able to sell hoodies with price tags as high as $1,000 on StockX online marketplace.