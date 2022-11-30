Here’s your chance to win free McDonald’s for life

McDonald’s has been serving up tasty burgers and fries for almost 70 years now, growing itself to become one of the most dominant American fast-food chains around the world. One of the signature aspects of the McDonald’s experience is that the food is dirt cheap — but for the superfans, nevertheless, the burger chain is about to offer the chance to win a McDonald’s Gold Card and free McDonald’s … for life.

McDonald’s Gold card = free McDonald’s for life

Starting next week, McDonald’s fans will have their first shot at winning one of three elusive McGold Cards.

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in a press release. “And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift — a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends.

“Just by using the McDonald’s App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald’s this holiday season.”

The details: To enter yourself in the McDonald’s for Life promotion, all you need to do is make purchases using the McDonald’s mobile app between the date range listed above (Dec. 5-25), and you’ll automatically earn one entry in the sweepstakes per person when enrolled in the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program.

There’s also an alternate way to participate in the contest, by visiting the McDonaldsforLifeSweeps.com site starting on December 5.

Also, note: The McDonald’s for Life guarantee is based, according to the company, on “2 meals/week for 50 years.” The promotion is open to residents of all 50 states who are at least 16 years old, and three grand prize winners will score a McGold Card “with a value of $1,040 per year for 50 years.” They’ll also get a check for $22,285 to help offset taxes on the prize (for a total value of $74,285).