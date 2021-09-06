Labor Day stores open: Apple, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Walmart and more

My email this morning is chock full of news about sales and special offers from retailers like Best Buy and Williams Sonoma — one indication among many that a key US retail date has arrived. Labor Day is an opportunity for many workers to enjoy time off from their employers. But many of them will also use the day not just for rest. But also as an opportunity to take advantage of sales and other buying opportunities at major retailers. This is why many of you might want to know that on this year’s Labor Day, stores open include everything from Apple to Best Buy and The Container Store, as well as Macy’s, Target, and many more.

Today's Top Deal

This amazing smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale at Amazon's best price! List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

What stores are open on Labor Day – the highlights

Among the important closures to know about today, many banks will have both their in-person and drive-thru locations closed for Labor Day (though drive-thru ATM service shouldn’t be affected). Restaurants also sometimes use today as an occasion to offer shorter hours. The Chick-fil-A location near my apartment, for example, did not open today for breakfast and will be closing early — at 8 pm, instead of its normal closing time of 10 pm.

One big retail closure to be aware of for Labor Day is Costco. All of its stores are closed today, according to the company. Meantime, here’s a snapshot of some of the major retail brands that will be open:

Target and Walmart

Most locations of both of these retailers are open today. But be sure and double-check your local stores to confirm. Each brand’s stores close at 10 pm and 8 pm, respectively, in my local area, and Labor Day has not affected that.

Apple Store

Most of the iPhone maker’s retail stores will be open on Labor Day. And, in fact, there are also a number of deals timed to the holiday that you’ll want to check out if you haven’t yet.

Best Buy

Most locations of the consumer electronics retailer will be open on Labor Day. Normal operating hours tend to run from 10 am to 8 pm or so.

Macy’s

Most Macy’s stores will also remain open on Labor Day. Again, as with all of these listings, double-check your local store’s details to confirm.

CVS/Rite Aid/Walgreens

If you need to pick up a prescription or to run in for any other quick grocery-type items or essentials, several major pharmacy chains will also, fortunately, be open on Labor Day. These three chains may have limited daily hours in some areas because of the coronavirus pandemic, but many may also have 24-hour locations, as well.

Whole Foods/Trader Joe’s

The health-conscious grocery chains of Whole Foods as well as Trader Joe’s are popular year-round with conscientious shoppers. And both Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s should operate their normal hours on Labor Day, which tend to run until 10 pm and 9 pm, respectively (though possibly with some exceptions).

Kroger/Publix/Lowe’s

Speaking of grocery chains, most locations of these popular grocery retailers should be open today, as well. Local Kroger stores near me close at 11 pm, though yours might be different, while Lowe’s and Publix tend to close at 10 pm local time. Again, check the hours for any of these stores near you before you head out on a shopping run just to be sure.