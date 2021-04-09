If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve been waiting all week for this. It’s date night and you’re ready to curl up on the couch and watch a movie for a quiet night in. How can you make it even better when you’re with your loved one? Enhancing the movie viewing experience as much as possible is how. But upgrading your entertainment system shouldn’t be a difficult task. Thanks to Nebula’s latest projector deals at Amazon, it won’t be.

You’ll be amazed at just how special the night will be when you have either of the projectors in the Anker Nebula Cosmos Series. This has two projectors that will take your movie watching and TV binging to new heights. The Cosmos and the Cosmos Max will deliver exactly what you’re looking for to make any time you’re watching a true highlight. What’s even better is that they are currently on sale for a short time, so you better take a look now.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Price:$599.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max Price:$1,399.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Cosmos Max delivers a true cinema experience. You’ll be viewing in high 4K resolution that will wow you, no matter what you’re watching! You won’t even have to move the projector to change the image size, thanks to the built-in digital zoom. It project an image up to 150″, so you’ll be able to maximize your area. The speakers are incredible and it’ll feel like you’re in the theater, as Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension® deliver 360° of ground-breaking sound.

There are over 7,000 apps for you to choose from, including Hulu, Disney+, HBO, and many more with Android TV, so your binge-watching can be endless. This will breathe new life into your old DVDs, videos, and even live broadcasts with the help of HDR10 and HLG for deeper, more vibrant colors. The dynamic smoothing removes the motion blur, making sports watching optimal. This can be used with HDMI and USB devices as well as wirelessly pair via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or Chromecast.

The Cosmos offers a beautiful 1080p image that gives you cinema at your home. This also boasts HDR10 and HLG for a upscale viewing experience. The Dolby Digital Plus and 360° of sound allows you to hear everything that’s happening on the screen. It’s super easy to connect and includes over 7,000 apps to deliver your entertainment.

Normally, you could get the Cosmos and the Cosmos Max for $800 and $1,700 and they are totally worth every penny. But for a short time at Amazon, you’ll enjoy huge discounts that made our mouths drop. Right now, get the Cosmos Max for just $1,399.99, making your ultimate entertainment aid $300 off! The Cosmos is down to just $599.99, lowering its price by $200! These prices won’t last, so you better snag them while you can.

Your evenings in will be so much more special when you’re watching your favorite shows or movies with a projector from the Anker Nebula Cosmos Series accompanying you. Don’t hesitate to deliver on those fantastic date nights.

