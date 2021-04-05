A couple of years ago, we had only a few weeks left until the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, which was the most exciting movie of 2019 — and which would turn out to be the biggest theatrical success of all time during its initial run. At the time, Marvel fans were at a point where they expected all the characters who turned to dust in Infinity War to be resurrected. A large number of leaks confirmed that the dead superheroes weren’t going to stay dead, we just didn’t know how Marvel would pull it off. Needless to say, fan theories were running rampant.

Fast-forward to 2021 and the movie business looks entirely different, mainly due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that upended so many aspects of our lives. Cinemas are slowly returning to life and Marvel movies will soon return to the big screen, starting with Black Widow in July. But the biggest movie of the year will probably be the fourth Marvel production set to premiere in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s not just its Christmas launch date that should help with the box office totals, it’s the movie’s premise and all the leaks that we saw over the past year that make Spider-Man 3 so exciting. And the evidence keeps piling up to suggest that Sony and Marvel are about to offer fans a Spider-Man movie unlike anything Sony has done before. Mind you, a few significant spoilers follow below so stop reading here if you want to be surprised.

I’ve often explained that the Far From Home post-credits scene where J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) reveals Spider-Man’s identity to the world is the best Spider-Man cliffhanger ever. That’s something Sony never did on its own, and it’s all the more exciting in the wake of everything that has happened in the MCU so far. The world is still in turmoil after Endgame and people aren’t necessarily fond of superheroes.

Add to that all the rumors that say that we’ll have three versions of Spider-Man in this movie — as well as at least one Avenger and a bunch of Spider-Man villains from older Sony Spider-Man movies — and you end up with the perfect MCU recipe for massive success.

Joining Tom Holland in No Way Home are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, rumors say. Each actor will play his original Spider-Man version, with Holland’s being the main character of the film. Sony and Marvel have yet to confirm any of these leaks, and Holland has kept denying that Maguire and Garfield are in the movie. But as was the case with the Endgame leaks before the premiere, we’re getting an increasing number of clues that the former Spider-Man actors will indeed appear in the film.

Posts on social media revealed that Garfield’s stunt double was working on Far From Home. Then someone used imagery from Garfield’s Spider-Man films on merchandise given to the Far From Home crew when principal shooting finished a few days ago.

He answers: When I open instagram, the "top" question is this. I have contact with the heads of Warner, in this case Sony, there was a moment when I thought: this is fake, but yes, this is going to happen, I don't know when, but we are going to work on it. — Sebastian Puerta (@cebapuerta) April 5, 2021

Maguire’s involvement has also been shrouded in mystery, but now there’s more evidence that the actor has indeed inked a deal with Marvel to appear in Far From Home. In an interview with Roger Pera, the actor who voiced the Spanish version of Maguire’s Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, he indicated that he will work on the new Spider-Man 3 movie. In the same way you can recognize Maguire’s voice if you’ve watched enough of his movies, people who watched the Spanish-dubbed version of those Spider-Man films will probably recognize the actor lending his voice to the role.

We’ve seen something similar earlier this year when a Spanish actor confirmed dubbing work for WandaVision, where he would voice Quicksilver. After his transgression, Disney reportedly replaced the actor, punishing him for leaking Evan Peters’s appearance before the TV show started.

That said, we still have no official confirmation that Spider-Man 3 will feature several Spider-Man versions, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Sony and Marvel will reveal anything in the upcoming trailers. Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th, assuming there aren’t any additional delays.

