I wouldn’t label myself an audiophile or a sound snob of any kind, really. That said, I’ve tested practically every type of personal audio product there is because it’s part of my job. I have definitely formed some preferences over the years, and there are only a few companies whose products I use personally. When it comes to headphones, I go with Sony for audio quality and Apple’s AirPods Pro for ease of use. And where wireless speakers in my home are concerned, I’m a Sonos fan through and through.

Sonos offers so much variety these days, I didn’t think there would ever be another speaker I would consider using myself. Then Sony sent me the new Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker to test, and I have to say… I was totally blown away.

Announced late last month, the new Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker is one of the only speakers out there that can play 260 Reality Audio content, which is now available through streaming music services from Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, and the recorded live concert streaming service Nugs. From a single speaker or a single pair of headphones, 360 Reality Audio makes it sound like you’re in the middle of a studio or a concert hall with speakers all around you. It really is a fascinating experience and it completely changes the way your music sounds.

The SRS-RA5000 is one of two new 360 Reality Audio speakers that Sony is releasing, and it’s definitely the more premium of the two. It features a whopping seven different speakers built into a single enclosure that looks like some sort of stylish alien pod. It easily fills entire rooms with sound regardless of whether you’re streaming 360 Reality Audio content or regular audio tracks. It also supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming.

Sony’s new SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker is in a league of its own right now, so it’s understandably a bit pricey. This new model is currently available for pre-order on Amazon with a $699.99 price tag, and orders are scheduled to be delivered starting April 13th. Sony also makes a less expensive version that isn’t quite as premium — the new Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Speaker that you can pre-order on Amazon for $299.99. In either case, you know you’re getting the best of the best from Sony. And if you decide to try out some 360 Reality Audio content, prepare to be completely blown away

