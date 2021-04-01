If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every artist needs a place to create. Most tend to bring a pad and paper with them wherever they go. But the moment of inspiration doesn’t always hit when they need it to. Plus, not every artist is someone who draws or paints. Creating art can fall under a large umbrella, but there are certain items that are used by many different artists. Writing or drawing implements are frequently used. In this day and age, computers are also frequently used. Helping a lot of different artists at once is something that a drawing tablet can accomplish. This allows artists to express themselves and come up with their latest masterpiece from pretty much anywhere that they are. Being able to display different colors and shapes and get the exact vision that their working towards is made so much easier on a tablet. If they’re interested in having an art studio in the palm of their hand, have them take a look at our picks for the best tablets for drawing. They’ll be surprised at how much these can do.

Our personal favorite

Image source: Apple Inc.

There isn’t much that you can’t do when you have the 2020 Apple iPad Pro. The 12.9-inch, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display features some of the brightest colors you’re going to see. This has ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color to display them. It’s incredibly fast, thanks to the A12Z Bionic chip with neural engine, which is an upgrade over the 2018 version. Working great with an Apple Pencil (sold separately), you’ll be able to bring so much to life. Procreate is an app that allows you to get the most out of your iPad Pro. This also features a 7MP TrueDepth front camera, 12MP wide camera and 10MP ultra wide camera. It has four speaker audio and five studio quality microphones. You’ll be able to unlock it with your face as well.

Key Features:

A12Z Bionic chip

12.9″ Liquid Retina display

Three cameras

2020 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$999.00 Price:$949.00 You Save:$50.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Draw from all angles

Image source: GAOMON/Amazon

Rather than flipping your tablet around and around for the best vantage point, the GAOMON PD1161 11.6 Inches Tilt Support Drawing Pen Display makes it easy on you. This is an 11.6″ 1080P HD IPS monitor with a work area that measures 10″ x 5.7″. The graphic pen that is included can work at a ±60° angle with its tilt function. This means you can draw freely from a variety of angles according to the subtle pressure differences. The thickness of lines will change based off of the amount of pressure you apply. It registers 8,192 levels of pressure. This can be plugged in to work with computers that have Mac or Windows operating systems. There are eight shortcut keys on the tablet itself and the pen has two programmable hot-keys.

Key Features:

±60° angle tilt function

8,192 levels of pressure

Eight shortcut keys

GAOMON PD1161 11.6 Inches Tilt Support Drawing Pen Display with 8192 Levels Pressure Sensitive… Price:$199.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Set it how you like

Image source: Huion/Amazon

Delivering the customization you need, the Huion H610 Pro V2 Graphic Drawing Tablet is built for you. This has an innovative tilt control system that helps restore the true feeling of painting. This also has 8,192 levels of pressure and the stylus is battery-free. There are eight customized press keys and 16 customized soft keys, allowing you to set your preferences and make the tablet work for you. This tablet supports Windows, macOS, Android devices, and is Chromebook supported. Great for online working and teaching, this also has a left-handed mode for left-handed users.

Key Features:

Eight customized press keys and 16 customized soft keys

Compatible with many operating systems

Left-handed mode

Huion H610 Pro V2 Graphic Drawing Tablet Chromebook and Android Supported Pen Tablet Tilt Funct… Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Protect your investment

Image source: Simbans/Amazon

Giving you more with your purchase, the Simbans PicassoTab 10 Inch Drawing Tablet and Stylus Pen want to help you succeed. This features a 10″ screen and pressure-sensitive stylus that allows you to draw more complete images. This comes with bonus items like a leather case, universal chargers, a drawing glove, and a screen protector. The MediaTek Quad-core processor boosts your multitasking abilities. The IPS HD screen produces a crystal clear picture and you can choose between 2GB and 32GB disk or a 4GB and 64GB disk. You’ll be able to connect this many different ways, such as HDMI, GPS, Wi-Fi, USB, or Bluetooth.

Key Features:

MediaTek Quad-core processor

Leather case, universal chargers

Drawing glove, screen protector

[4 Bonus Items] Simbans PicassoTab 10 Inch Drawing Tablet and Stylus Pen, 2GB, 32GB, Android 9… Price:$229.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep an eye on your wallet

Image source: XP-PEN/Amazon

A cost-effective choice like the XP-PEN StarG640 6×4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet can give you what you need for less. This is a much smaller tablet than the other options but it’s easy to carry with you. This comes with a battery-free stylus and features 8,192 pressure levels. It is only 2mm thick, so you can toss it in almost any bag. This works seamlessly with Chromebook devices and is compatible with macOS and Windows. Great for designing, gameplay, sketching, and drawing, this is a smart option for those learning how to draw on a tablet.

Key Features:

6″ x 4″

2mm thick

Compatible with Chromebook, Mac, and Windows

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Leve… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now