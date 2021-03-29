If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There is always time for more practice. If you want to be as good as you can be, you need to put in the work. It doesn’t matter what exactly you’re trying to achieve because it will take hard work and dedication. Whether you’re studying to become a doctor or wanting to become the next great piano player, the work has to be there. The same goes for athletes, as taking the time to perfect your craft is a necessity. For lacrosse players, there’s plenty of drills to be done whether you’re working at home or on the field. Having your own lacrosse net will allow you to practice at home or wherever you want to bring the net, such as a field nearby your home. This is great for pretty much any position, as being able to shoot or defend a goal is vital for the game. If you’re considering buying your own net, we’ve got some suggestions. Here are our picks for the five best lacrosse nets.

Make it easy to bring with you

Image source: EZGoal/Amazon

When you have the EZGoal Lacrosse Folding Goal, you’ll love the ability to pick up and play. This features a patent-pending Rock Solid folding mechanism that allows you to store the net flat and toss it in your trunk and bring it with you to a nearby place to use it. It is regulation size when it is opened, measuring 72″ x 72″. It is made from 1.5″ powder coated 17 gauge steel and the frame is rigid, allowing you to set it up and tear it down easily. It can withstand plenty of weather, so if you’re out practicing in the rain, this will be just fine. The net is made from heavy-duty polypropylene and is UV-treated to last longer.

Key Features:

Patent-pending Rock Solid folding mechanism

Powder coated 17 gauge steel frame

Polypropylene net

EZGoal Lacrosse Folding Goal, 6 x 6-Feet, Orange Price:$98.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it upright

Image source: Gladiator Lacrosse/Amazon

Don’t worry about the Gladiator Lacrosse Official Lacrosse Goal Net tipping over. This is an official size net that measures 72″ x 72″. The net is made from 90% polyester and 10% cotton. It features three millimeter braided net and lacing cord for an easier time setting it up. This also features an angled base bar as a part of its construction, so it’ll stay upright. You will assemble this by snapping the pieces of the frame into place.

Key Features:

90% polyester, 10% cotton net

Angled base bar construction

Snap pieces into place

Gladiator Lacrosse Official Lacrosse Goal Net, Orange, 100% Steel Frame, 6 x 6-Foot, Standard Price:$90.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ideal for catching shots

Image source: Lacrosse Scoop/Amazon

When you’re out on the field practicing, you’re trying to get down your form. That’s why the Lacrosse Scoop makes so much sense. This is an extended net that will stop all kinds of shots, including errant ones that miss a normal net. Now, you won’t have to chase down a ton of balls all the time. This measures 20′ x 10′ to cover 200 square feet. It takes almost no time to set it up or disassemble it. It also breaks down and fits into a carrying case that’s included. This comes with four U-shaped stakes to keep it from moving when a hard shot hits it. This can be used for lacrosse, soccer, hockey, softball, baseball, or basketball.

Key Features:

20′ x 10′

Breaks down to fit in a carrying case

Can be used for many sports

Lacrosse Scoop 20x10 Foot Lacrosse Backstop, 200 Sq Feet of Protection Perfect for Lacrosse, So… Price:$179.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toss it in a bag

Image source: GoSports/Amazon

You’ll be impressed at how easy it is to tote the GoSports Regulation 6′ x 6′ Lacrosse Net. This is the only truly portable 72″ x 72″ net that can fold up and fit in a carrying case. It takes between five and 10 minutes to set up and take down. The frame is foldable and the net is simple to store. The tubular steel frame is made from 17 gauge steel and the high-density netting will withstand plenty of use. There is no-hassle Velcro on the net to get it lined up.

Key Features:

Folds up to fit in the carrying bag

Made from 17 gauge steel

No-hassle Velcro on the net

GoSports Regulation 6' x 6' Lacrosse Net with Steel Frame - The Only Truly Portable Lacrosse Go… List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$20.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Become a sharpshooter

Image source: Franklin Sports/Amazon

The Franklin Sports Lacrosse Goal Shooting Target helps you aim your shots better. This is a training aid that allows you to aim at specific areas of the net in order to best practice your toughest shots. This fits on all official 6′ x 6′ nets (net not included). There are nine scoring zones and the target is made from heavyweight tarpaulin. This is easy to attach, as it comes with 18 bungee straps to securely fit the target onto the net. The reinforced steel grommets will make sure it lasts.

Key Features:

Fits on all official 6′ x 6′ nets

Nine scoring zones

18 bungee straps

Franklin Sports Lacrosse Goal Shooting Target - Lacrosse Training Equipment - Corner Targets fo… Price:$37.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now