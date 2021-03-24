If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of us worked remotely for a good portion of recent times. You may have indulged in purchasing more comfy clothes to wear while at work. Sweat suits, joggers, leggings, and T-shirts have all become commonplace to see on your video work calls. Something else you may have noticed on your calls is the increasing number of men who have decided to grow a beard. Not having to go into the office as much allows for more time to go through those rough parts of starting a beard. If you’re someone who has just started or is interested in beginning to grow a beard, you need to know how to handle it once it’s actually coming in. That’s what a beard grooming kit is for. This will have what you need to keep your beard healthy, clean, well-kept, and looking its best. You’ll be able to take care of it at home and style it the way that you want. We’ve done our homework and highlighted five of our favorites below. Check them out and grow the facial hair you want.

Learn how to grow one

Image source: Amazon

For anybody just starting out, give the XIKEZAN Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit a shot. Not only will this help you maintain your beard once it comes in, but this comes with additions that help you grow one. This kit includes an e-book that provides you tips on how to maintain and grow your beard faster. It also includes beard oil and balm that helps soften your beard and conditions your skin to get you through those itchy first days quickly and smoothly. These will trap vitamins and minerals into the facial hair for long-term nourishment. You’ll also receive beard shampoo and conditioner made from 100% natural ingredients. This all fits, along with the beard brush, beard comb, and beard scissors, in the storage bag, allowing you to keep it together.

Key Features:

E-book with tips on how to grow a beard faster

Beard brush, comb, and scissors

All can stay in a storage bag

Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit w/Beard Conditioner,Beard Oil,Beard Balm,Beard Brush,Beard Shampoo/… List Price:$35.91 Price:$22.91 You Save:$13.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ditch the trimmer

Image source: Amazon

Be more precise about your beard hairs with the FULLLIGHT TECH Beard Kit for Men. Once you have your beard grown, you’ll want to keep it looking the best. This includes specific barber scissors that measure 4.33″ and are made from stainless steel. Included with the scissors is shampoo, balm, oil, e-book, comb, boars hair brush, and a storage bag. The beard shampoo should be used twice a week and won’t strip your beard hair of natural oils like regular shampoo might. The growth oil and balm features no additives or harsh ingredients.

Key Features:

Barber scissors for trimming

Beard shampoo to be used twice a week

No additives or harsh ingredients in oil and balm

Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care W/Beard Wash/Shampoo,2 Packs Beard Growth Oil,Beard Balm Leav… List Price:$29.91 Price:$22.91 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your wallet happy

Image source: Amazon

Your beard will look good as will your savings account when you choose the GoldWorld Beard Kit. This is a cost-effective option for you and will give you what you need. This includes a beard foam wash, beard growth oil, beard balm, wooden brush, wooden comb, scissors, travel bag and more. The beard foam deodorizes your beard and only needs to be rubbed in. You don’t need water to include with the foam. The dual-sided comb has both fine and coarse teeth to stimulate growth. The brush fits in your pocket easily.

Key Features:

Beard foam wash

Cost-effective option

Dual-sided comb

Beard Kit,Beard Growth Kit,Beard Grooming Kit,w/Beard Foam/Shampoo/Wash,Growth Oil,Balm Conditi… Price:$15.91 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store it more professionally

Image source: Amazon

You’ll love the look of the Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit for Men. All of the products come in a metal box that is sharp looking and holds all of your essentials. You’ll receive a wooden boars hair brush, a double-sided pocket beard comb, unscented beard care oil, citrus scented beard styling balm, and scissors. The brush and comb can help detangling your hair and the oil will soften it before styling it with the balm. The box features foam insets, allowing you to reuse it over and over again.

Key Features:

Metal box with foam insets

Unscented beard care oil

Citrus scented beard styling balm

Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit for Men - Ultimate Beard Grooming Kit includes 100% Boar Menâ€… Price:$27.88 ($27.88 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Style your beard

Image source: Amazon

The GROW ALPHA BEARD Beard Straightener Grooming Kit for Men has a lot of items that can help tame your unruly beard. You can volumize, curl, or straighten all types of beards, thanks to the beard straightener that’s included. You’ll also get a beard brush, a beard comb, oil, balm, razor, scissors, shampoo, conditioner, and more. It only takes 40 seconds to heat up the straightener for a quick groom. It features dual heat settings up to 440°F. This makes for a great gift for any bearded man.

Key Features:

Beard straightener

Comes with oil, balm, shampoo and conditioner

Razor and scissors

Beard Straightener Grooming Kit for Men, Beard Brush, Double Side Comb, Unscented Growth Oil, A… Price:$33.99 ($33.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now