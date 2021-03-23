If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Camera drones are terrific gadgets that are so much fun but still very functional. That said, they can also be quite expensive to the point where finding a solid option that won’t break the bank can be a daunting task. Many people don’t realize that there are some really great options out there that are remarkably affordable. And that’s especially true when there are awesome sales to take advantage of at Amazon.

The wildly popular Tomzon D25 4K Camera Drone typically sells for $100, but there’s a coupon you can clip right now at Amazon that slashes the price to $79.99. Then, there’s also another special coupon code you can use at checkout that makes the final price just $59.99. That matches an all-time low!

Quadcopter drones are terrific for professionals and hobbyists alike, especially when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras on board. Whether you’re filming aerial footage for a video or you just want to stream live footage to your smartphone as you soar through the air, there’s nothing quite like a quadcopter to get the job done. Of course, professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras can be shockingly expensive. That cost used to be prohibitive for most people without a true professional need for a camera drone, but now there are so many options out there for hobbyists as well.

What’s more, sales on sites like Amazon make awesome little drones like the popular Tomzon D25 4K Camera Drone more affordable than ever.

Tomzon’s popular D25 drone checks all the boxes you might want to check if you’re looking to have a blast with a high-quality camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, of course, but it’s also not going to cost you an arm and a leg. Instead, the reasonable $100 retail price gets you a wonderfully compact drone that folds to become even smaller when it’s not in use. Despite its diminutive size, the D25 still packs a 4K camera and a battery big enough for 24 minutes of continuous flight. Once the charge starts running low, you can pop in the second battery that comes with this model for free and enjoy another 24 minutes of action.

The $100 price tag is more than fair, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. There’s a $20 coupon you can clip on the product page, and then you can score another discount by using the promo code TOMZOND25 at checkout. That brings the total discount to $40, slashing the final price to just $59.99!

Before we send you over to Amazon to take advantage of this great deal, there is one warning we need to give you. This sale is scheduled to end on March 29, but last time we covered a similar Tomzon deal it sold out in just two days. In other words, there’s a good chance this double coupon deal will disappear ahead of schedule, so hurry up or you might miss out.

Here are more key details from Amazon’s product listing:

4K Camera: Equipped with a super HD 4K camera with maximum resolution 4096 x 2160P, this quadcopter gives you an exciting experience of aerial photographing the spectacular moments. Add the photo filter and music to your video to make your own MV in the app.

Double Cameras, Optical Flow: The optical flow and altitude hold mode functions allow the flight more stable and avoid drone-swing when it is hovering in the air. Players can get a clear photo taking and video recording.

Hand-Gesture Taking Photos: Use a hand-gesture “Victory” sign to take a picture and put your palm or in front of the front camera to record a video. The App supports screen splits and “picture in picture” modes.

More Fun Skills: Low and high speeds to choose from according to the player’s proficiency in operation. Trajectory flight mode allows the drone fly follow the route you draw on the app map screen. The 3D flip function adds more fun when flying.

Double Batteries: Comes with 2 batteries in the package, the RC drone provides totally 24 min flight time after being fully charged. A storage bag for you to hold your drone and all of its accessories.

Tomzon D25 4K Drone with Camera for Adults, Foldable Drone for Kids Beginners with Optical Flow… List Price:$109.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$50.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: TOMZOND25

