Enjoy the comforts of a warm soak even if your home doesn’t have a built-in tub with the addition of a portable bathtub. You’ll be amazed how many people’s homes don’t have a bathtub. Most people, as they get older, prefer to take a quick shower and get on with their day. But for those who enjoy the relaxation of a soak in a tub, they are out of luck if they don’t have one. But with a portable bathtub, you’ll be able to decompress and relax like never before. Some of these are foldable and others are inflatable, but there’s a portable bathtub for anyone. There are even ones that fit in a shower. You should be able to find an option for your home or at least one that you can bring on a trip with you. Of course, these can be for kids or adults, especially if you need to bring one on a camping trip to give your child a bath. We’ve highlighted five of the best portable bathtubs on the market to help you reach that level of calm you’re searching for. Let’s take a look.

Feel the durability

You’ll be impressed with how secure it feels when you’re in the CO-Z Inflatable Adult Bath Tub. This is carefully constructed with high-density PVC and then finished with thermal fusion technology for increased durability. This inflatable tub is non-toxic, waterproof, and eco-friendly. It comes with an electric air pump, so you won’t have to worry about blowing it up with your mouth. It takes less than three minutes to inflate. When you’re done with it, it folds up for easy storage, so you can keep it put away or bring it with you if you need it for travel. There is an inflatable pillow, ergonomic backrest, and armrest for increased comfort. There is even a zipper cover that you can keep zipped up or open, depending how warm you want to be.

Key Features:

Constructed with high-density PVC

Finished with thermal fusion technology

Inflatable pillow

Add it to your shower

With a taller design, the WEY&FLY Portable Foldable Bathtub can fit in more places. This folding bathtub has built-in EPE pearl cotton that can better maintain water temperature compared to competitors. This will stay warm for up to 120 minutes and it has moisture-resistant technology to preserve heat. There is no need to inflate this as it is sturdy and practical. It measures about 29.7″ in diameter, allowing you to stretch freely in the water. There is enough room for adults or children to enjoy bath time. Made from safe and non-toxic PVC materials, it is durable and comfortable. It stands 25.6″ in height and it can be used indoors or outdoors.

Key Features:

25.6″ H x 29.7″ W

Stays warms for up to two hours

Moisture-resistant technology

Set it up and take it down

Don’t worry about dumping the water out of the HIWENA Inflatable Portable Bathtub. This is suitable for a family and can be used indoors or outdoors. It measures 48″ x 23″ x 17.5″ inside, which is enough to stretch freely in the water. The inflatable backrest makes it comfortable to lean against. The PVC is 30% thicker than most on the market. There are drain plugs for each of the bottom two layers, so you can open them up and let the water flow out. The bathtub itself has a spiral air valve, allowing you to inflate and deflate more simply. It even comes with a repair patch.

Key Features:

Inflatable backrest

Spiral air valve

Drain plugs

Store more easily

The W WEYLAN TEC Large Foldable Bath Tub allows you to set up a tub anywhere. This provides chest deep water, as it measures 39″ x 20″ x 22.8″ in its largest areas. The foldable design is what sets this apart from other options, as it is space-saving and suitable for small apartments or travel. It is made from TPE and PP material that is all BPA-free. This doesn’t have any type of odor either. This can hold up to two children at a time and is suitable for a bubble bath. Anybody under 5’7″ can fit in this, as it is too small for anyone over that height.

Key Features:

Doesn’t have any type of odor

Foldable design

Holds two children at once

Don’t spend as much

The WBHome Inflatable Bath Tub is a solid option for anyone considering a tub. This is a cost-effective option and is equipped with a backrest, armrest, and a sponge cushion. It is made from high-density PVC and is easily foldable and easy to store. It comes with an electric air pump and features an added cup holder to store a drink, your phone, or a music player. The upper cover can be zipped forward or backward to provide more warmth.

Key Features:

Backrest, armrest, and sponge cushion

Electric air pump

Cup holder

