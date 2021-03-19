If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great soundbars out there these days across all price ranges. And when we say “all,” we truly do mean all. Take the TCL Alto 3 2.0 Channel Home Theater Soundbar, for example. It delivers impressive sound quality and has more than 1,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and yet it only costs $60. Right now, which it’s on sale at Amazon, you can pick one up for just $49! That’s an incredible value and it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to soundbar deals on Amazon.

Of course, as good as that model and other budget soundbars are, they’re still not quite on the same level as what you might get from brands like Sony, Sonos, and Bose. And while buying soundbars from any of those brands typically means coughing up at least $400 or $500, there’s a great deal right now at Amazon that makes Bose’s most affordable soundbar even more affordable than normal.

Today's Top Deal Sleep cool on a cloud with this best-selling mattress topper the internet loves for 40% off List Price:$59.99 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.04 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Called simply the Bose TV Speaker, Bose’s newest compact soundbar debuted last year to replace the best-selling Bose Solo 5 that launched at $249 all those years ago. It has sold for the same $249 ever since being released last summer, and it’s worth every penny at that price. It’s simply astounding that Bose was able to get sound this big out of a soundbar that’s so compact.

This sleek soundbar is indeed a bargain at that price, but head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find it on sale. As a matter of fact, this is the first time the Bose TV Speaker has ever been discounted! The temporary 10% price cut slashes your cost to $224. It’s not a huge discount, mind you, but this impressive soundbar truly is a steal at that price. There’s no telling how long this deal will last though, so hurry up or you might miss out.

Bose TV Speaker- Small Soundbar with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Remot… List Price:$249.00 Price:$224.00 You Save:$25.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product page:

Hear your TV better — Designed with simplicity in mind, the Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar that clarifies speech and is a simple fix for better TV sound.

Wide, natural sound — 2 angled full-range drivers deliver a more realistic, spatial audio experience for overall better TV sound from a small soundbar.

Enhanced dialogue — This TV speaker is designed to specifically focus on clarifying and elevating vocals and pronunciation.

Bluetooth TV speaker — Pair your device to this Bluetooth soundbar to wirelessly stream your favorite music and podcasts.

Simple setup — A single connection from this compact soundbar to the TV via an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable (sold separately) has you up and running in minutes.

Compact soundbar — This small soundbar is just over 2″ tall for easy placement in front of your TV or mounted to a wall (wall brackets sold separately). Overall TV speaker dimensions are 2.21″ H x 23.38″ W x 4.02″ D.

Remote control — Compact TV speaker comes with a remote control that enables a dialogue mode to further enhance speech or add a bass boost for more depth.

Build and expand — The Bose TV Speaker is compatible with the Bose Bass Module 500 or 700 and requires the Bose Bass Module Connection Cable or a standard 3.5-millimeter audio cable, sold separately.

Bose TV Speaker- Small Soundbar with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Remot… List Price:$249.00 Price:$224.00 You Save:$25.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.