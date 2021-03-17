If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are always ways to update your home, especially when it comes to your bedroom. While you may like things the way that they are, after a while, things become dated and worn looking. To keep up with fresh trends and to provide a much-needed upgrade to your home, there are easy steps to take. While you may think that we’re talking about home renovations that are bound to cost you thousands of dollars, we aren’t. Sure, that’s a way to overhaul the look of your home, but you don’t always need something that drastic. We were thinking of an idea much smaller and much more affordable. Updating your pillows on your bed or couch is a quick and easy way to add some new highlights to your home. After you’ve found the best pillow for sleeping, a decorative pillow helps complete the look. With pillow shams, you’ll decorate your home with more style that you love. Pillow shams are able to add pops of color and designs that were missing from your previous room. We’ve picked out five of our favorite sets of pillow shams for you to consider when you’re looking for something new for your room.

Get what you need

With the NTBAY 100% Brushed Microfiber Standard Pillow Shams Set of 2, you’ll be able to lay on them comfortably. You’ll get two shams in each set and they come in multiple sizes to fit your various pillows. They are offered in standard (20″ x 26″), queen (20″ x 30″), king (20″ x 36″), or Euro (26″ x 26″). You can get it in 23 different colors and patterns, allowing you to find the one that fits your style the best. The double-sided, high quality brushed microfiber pillow shams offer softness and comfort. Each one is sewn well and is easy to wash, as it can be washed and dried in machines.

Key Features:

Four different size options

23 different colors

Premium stitching

Provide yourself with value

If you’re trying to save as much as you can, then check out the Bedsure Pillow Shams Set of 2. This provides great bang for your buck and comes in three sizes. You’ll be able to choose between six colors: black, white, navy, burgundy, grey, and light grey. Each one is adorned with a 2″ flange, and is made from 100% brushed polyester microfiber to give it a soft feeling. The envelope closure keeps your pillow from getting dirty. This won’t fade or wrinkle and can be washed and dried quickly.

Key Features:

Six color options

Cost-effective

Adorned with a 2″ flange

Add some flair

You’ll be impressed by how good the MarCielo 2-Piece Embroidered Pillow Shams look. These come in standard size and are made from 100% microfiber. These won’t cause any skin irritation and are hygroscopic, anti-static, ventilated, and comfortable to lay on. These have exquisite designs on them with impeccable stitching that make them stand out. They feature an envelope design and high color fastness and fine patterns. They won’t fade and are offered in 12 color variations.

Key Features:

Offered in standard size

Exquisite designs with impeccable stitching

Anti-static and comfortable

Fit your décor

It would be really hard to not be able to find a color of CaliTime Pack of 2 Cozy Pillows Shams that you like. That’s because there are 25 different colors you can choose from, ranging from candy pink and cantaloupe to sage and forest green. They are all solidly colored and made from thick, durable poly chenille. The soft and velvety feeling when it is touched is unmatched. Both sides are the same and they can be washed in the washing machine without the use of bleach. They are offered in a number of sizes as well.

Key Features:

25 color options, all solid

Made form poly chenille

Offered in different sizes

Cover the square pillow with ease

The Longhui bedding Throw Pillow Cover come in a set of two. They are offered in different colors in a lattice pattern that is unique and nice to look at. You’ll be able to fit your pillows as there are six different sizes to choose from. This is offered in 16″ x 16″, 18″ x 18″, 20″ x 20″, 22″ x 22″, 24″ x 24″, and 26″ x 26″. You’ll need a square insert for this but it’ll fit all kinds of sizes. They are easy to clean and have a wide application, as they can be used for chairs, sofas, or beds.

Key Features:

Six size options

Lattice pattern

Wide application

