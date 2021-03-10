If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Collectibles need to be protected. Any serious collector will tell you that. No matter what kind of memorabilia you treasure the most, there are ways that each of them need to be stored. If you are someone who has a supply of jars or pottery, there are temperature-specific settings that allow you to store it more properly. If you’re a wine connoisseur, you can keep yours in a cellar that will help it last even longer. Something that gets a big deal of attention is sports memorabilia. From autographed balls to game-worn jerseys, each individual piece can produce a nostalgic feeling for you or for someone else. A time-honored tradition is to collect sports trading cards, especially baseball cards. If you’re in the business of getting as many as you can, a baseball card binder is a solid place to store them. That’s because it will protect them from bending and allow you to show them off to anyone who wants to see. You can keep them all in one place. For those in the market, check out any of the five baseball card binders we’ve recommended below.

Keep your valuables safe against the elements

Image source: Amazon

You’ll be able to store the POKONBOY 648 Pockets Baseball Card Binder anywhere in your home. This has 36 pages, double-sided, allowing you to keep many cards. The outside of the case is made from durable and waterproof PU material and the card sleeves are made from clear polypropylene. These are of durable quality and acid-free while remaining sturdy and not easy to break. Your cards won’t fade or stain while they are inside the sleeves. This is a three-ring binder with the design of a baseball on the outside. But it can be used for a wide variety of other storage needs. It has a zipper closure that’s easy to open and close and the hook handle makes it more portable.

Key Features:

Outside is made of waterproof PU material

Card sleeves made from polypropylene

Three-ring binder

648 Pockets Baseball Card Binder for Baseball Trading Cards, Display Case with Baseball Card Sl… Price:$28.99

Store more cards

Image source: Amazon

With the ability to hold about 90 pages of cards, the BCW Supplies Baseball Black 3″ Album is a smart purchase. You can store between 90 and 100 pages to slide your cards into in this album. This features a heavy-duty D-ring clasp, allowing you to open and close it with ease. It will remain closed for strength purposes. The pages are sold separately, so you’ll have to get those along with the album. It measures 11 3/4″ x 11 7/8″ x 3 1/2″.

Key Features:

Store between 90 and 100 pages

Heavy-duty D-ring clasp

Measures 11 3/4″ x 11 7/8″ x 3 1/2″

BCW Supplies Baseball Black 3" Album Price:$14.98

Start your collection

Image source: Amazon

Perfect for a young collector who has just begun their latest hobby, the ACS Pacific Supply White Stitched Baseball Card Collectors Album is sleek. This is made for a pocket page collection, as you can slide cards in and out. It features a 3″ heavy-duty D-ring clasp for locking purposes. This comes with 25 nine-pocket pages for you to store your cards. You can refill them more than once and even try and fit more than one card per slot. The outside has a design like a baseball with the stitches.

Key Features:

Features a 3″ heavy-duty D-ring clasp

Comes with 25 nine-pocket pages

Outside is designed like a baseball

White Stitched Baseball Card Collectors Album with 25 Premium Ultra Pro 9 Pocket Pages Included… Price:$17.99

Choose your sport

Image source: Amazon

To better separate your card collections, get one of each of the NeatoTek Baseball Card Binders. This comes in four different cases, so you can store your baseball, basketball, football, or generic sports cards in a specific case. Each has a design like the specific ball for that sport. The waterproof sleeve on the outside keeps better protection while the exquisite wiring and double sutures make these binders durable. Each one can hold 40 pages of double-side sleeves, allowing you to store up to 720 cards at once. This features a zipper closure and handle for maneuverability.

Key Features:

Waterproof sleeve

Four different sports covers to pick from

Can hold 720 cards

NeatoTek Double Sided 40 Pages 720 Pockets Baseball Card Binder for Baseball Trading Cards, Dis… List Price:$24.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$2.00 (8%)

Slide them in and out effectively

Image source: Amazon

The CardGuard Trading Card Pro-Folio allows you to get your cards quickly. This features 20 side-loading sheets for you to better access your cards. This can hold 360 cards safely. Each sheet is PVC- and acid-free, allowing you to store your cards without worry. This is great for all kinds of cards, including playing cards or sports cards. It comes in five different case colors.

Key Features:

Holds 360 cards safely

Side-loading sheets

PVC- and acid-free

CardGuard Trading Card Pro-Folio, 9-Pocket Side-Loading Pages, Holds 360 Cards, White Price:$13.93