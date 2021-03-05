If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every kid needs an area in the house where they can be a kid. Playing with their toys or watching TV or reading a book are all activities that children want to do. Getting lost in their imaginations and enjoying time on their own to think or explore helps their physical and mental growth. Many family will convert a nursery into a playroom when a child turns a certain age. That also means that decorating a playroom is different from decorating a nursery. Having playful decorations on the walls will help stimulate the child’s learning capacity. The best playroom wall decorations are ones that look great and tie the room together. If you are getting ready to decorate a playroom for your kids, you may be wondering what kinds of options there are on the market. We’ve done the homework and highlighted five of our favorite playroom wall decorations below. Take a look and set your children up for success and a great place to be a kid.

Set a pleasant mood

Your child will love looking at the ANBER Giant Jungle Tree Wall Decal Removable Vinyl Sticker Mural. The finished picture size is 5.9′ x 8.6′, showing a wondrous display of trees, leaves, birds, and animals. It is easy to install and also easy to remove. You can apply this to clean and smooth surfaces such as walls, glass, or doors. It is self-adhesive and waterproof, so you shouldn’t have a problem with it falling off. You’ll be able to remove it without leaving any residue behind. Generally, this can be kept indoors for up to six years. There are five different color options you can choose from as well. This creates a hand paint effect on the walls of your child’s playroom.

Key Features:

Measures 5.9′ x 8.6′

Displays trees, leaves, birds, and animals

Easy to install and remove

Have fun telling time

The Foxtop Silent Kids Wall Clock adds a fun touch to the walls. You can choose between a 10-inch option or a 12-inch one. The rich colors of the silent wall clock brings a feeling of youth to the face. There is no annoying ticking and the precise quartz sweep movement guarantees accurate time and an absolutely silent environment. This features large colorful numbers, making it easy to read even from the side. It only takes one AA battery to run it and it comes with a hook to hang it from.

Key Features:

Precise quart sweep movement

Large colorful numbers

Comes in 10-inch or 12-inch option

Track the measurements

As your child continues to grow, mark the occasion with the MIBOTE Baby Growth Chart. This is a cute addition to any wall in your playroom, as it is made from canvas cloth. It’s waterproof and durable, so you can write on it to mark the height changes. There is rope at the top of the chart, making it easy to install. It is 79″ in length and 7.9″ wide, so you can find spots for it. There are four different color options you can choose from, as you can get designs, black and white, or pops of color on your chart. It should be hung 1.96″ off the ground.

Key Features:

Made from canvas cloth

Waterproof and durable

Four different color options

Help your child believe in themselves

By adding the HPNIUB Watercolor Words Inspirational Quote Modern Minimalist Typography Art Print Set of 3 to the walls, you’ll give your child aspirations for growing up. This set of wall posters come in either 8″ x 10″ or 12″ x 16″ and you can get nine 8″ x 10″ ones if you want. They will brighten up the room with colorful displays and phrases like “Believe in Yourself” and “Dream Big”. Frames are not included but the posters are printed on 100% high quality canvas poster paper. As your son or daughter learns to read, these posters will give them an uplifting message each time.

Key Features:

Motivational posters with colorful lettering

Frames not included

100% high quality canvas poster paper

Learn about the world

Offering a view that is unlike any globe, the DECOWALL Animal World Map Wall Decals will teach your child more about geography. Made from vinyl, these are easy to put up on the walls. This adds color without having to paint and this is an educational tool. There won’t be any sticky residue left over if you remove the decals from the wall. The finished size of the three sheets is 55.1″ x 43.3″. It shows all the different kinds of animals that live on each continent.

Key Features:

Made from vinyl

Depicts animals from each continent

Three sheets measuring 55.1″ x 43.3″

