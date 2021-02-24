If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple released three new Mac computers late last year that are powered by the groundbreaking new M1 processor.

The M1 MacBook Pro has been on sale for a while now at Amazon, and you can still save up to $100 on the 256GB version and the 512GB model.

On top of those terrific deals, Apple’s new M1 Mac mini just got its biggest discount ever at Amazon, slashing the price to as little as $599.99 for the first time.

There’s no question whatsoever that Apple blew people’s minds late last year when it unveiled its new M1 chipset and the three new Mac computers it powers. If you really think about it, nearly every last detail surrounding the iPhone 12 leaked long before Apple’s launch event, so the M1 unveiling might have been Apple’s most exciting event of 2020. The Mac is exciting again!

Apple’s new M1 is lightning-fast and packed full of technology that makes many rival processors look ancient by comparison. Early adopters have been blown away by the M1’s performance, and now you have the opportunity to save some money when you find out for yourself how impressive the M1 is.

The next-gen M1 MacBook Pro has been on sale at a discount for a while over at Amazon, and you can still save up to $100 if you grab one today. But now, in addition to that deal, you can also save a bunch of money on Apple’s only M1-powered desktop computer. We’re obviously talking about the M1 Mac mini, which has now been discounted to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

The nation’s top online retailer has slashed $30 off the brand new Mac mini with 256GB of SSD storage. It’s not a massive discount in terms of percentage, but there’s an even bigger discount that’s sneakily applied at checkout. The double discount drops the final price to just $599.99, which is absolutely incredible for a machine this powerful. You won’t believe your eyes when you see how fast this thing is.

Hurry up and grab one before Amazon’s sale ends. Trust us, you’ll be glad you did!

Here are Apple’s bullet points from the Mac Mini listing on Amazon:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever*

8-core GPU with up to 6x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games*

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Advanced cooling system sustains breakthrough performance

Next-generation Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, one HDMI 2. port, two USB-A ports, and Gigabit Ethernet

macOS Big Sur with a bold new design and major app updates for Safari, Messages, and Maps

