If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black AccuMed face masks sell out constantly at Amazon because they’re so popular with our readers and with other people in search of face covers.

The masks are available with elastic earloops or with elastic headbands that some people say are more comfortable, and they come in white or pink in addition to black.

Not only are AccuMed’s masks all back in stock now after having sold out… they’re also on sale at the lowest prices ever!

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began about a year ago, we’ve done our best to give our readers as many options as possible when it comes to key essentials that health experts say we all need. Over the past 6+ months, however, there are a few items in particular that have floated up to the top of everyone’s lists to become the most popular pandemic essentials we cover.

As far as hand sanitizer goes, Amazon has two listings that have been flying off the shelves for the past few months because they offer the lowest prices we’ve seen anywhere online. Hard-to-find Purell 12oz hand sanitizer pump bottles are on sale with a huge discount that slashes them to the lowest price we’ve seen since 2019. Amazon also has 8-packs of Purell travel bottles on sale for less than we’ve seen anywhere else. Of course, the only thing more popular among our readers than hand sanitizer right now is face masks.

Today's Top Deal FDA EUA-authorized KN95 masks are priced so low at Amazon, you won't believe it! Price:$21.60 ($2.16 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Our readers have been going nuts over AccuMed face masks for the past few months, but there’s one big problem with them: they keep selling out. That’s right, so many BGR Deals readers have been stocking up on these sleek face masks that Amazon can’t keep them in stock.

Today, we have some good news: AccuMed earloop masks and AccuMed headband masks are actually back in stock on Amazon. Not only that… they’re in stock in all three available colors, including white, pink, and always-popular black. Earloop masks are always popular because people find them quick and easy to put on, while other people opt for masks with elastic headbands. Many people find headbands to be more comfortable and more secure.

There’s one more bit of good news that we need to share with you as well. Not only are best-selling AccuMed masks back in stock in every available color option — they’re also on sale at the lowest prices we’ve seen! Definitely don’t miss out on your chance to stock up while prices are so low. Dr. Fauci just said we may need to keep wearing face masks into 2022, so you certainly won’t have to worry about putting these popular AccuMed masks to use.

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.