Recent reports have suggested that characters from Big Hero 6 are set to make their live-action debuts in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

Variety’s sources say that these reports are false, and nothing is currently in the works.

Disney has announced an animated Big Hero 6 spinoff show for Disney+ called Baymax!

Over the next several years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to expand much further than anyone could have dreamed when Iron Man came out in May of 2008. Marvel Studios has already announced more than a dozen movies hitting theaters in the coming years featuring heroes and villains new and old, as well as Disney+ TV shows based on lesser-known characters such as Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ironheart.

Of course, there are plenty more to come, but you can’t believe every rumor you read on the internet. This week, The DisInsider claimed that characters from Big Hero 6 would make their live-action debut in a future MCU project. Variety reached out to a source at the studio and was told that the report is false. For now, Marvel doesn’t have any plans to add Hiro, Baymax, and the rest of the colorful crew of heroes to the MCU.

There were certainly reasons to suspect that Marvel might want to leverage what has become a beloved collection of characters in the years since Disney salvaged the obscure Marvel comic for an animated feature film. First introduced in 1998, the team has appeared sporadically in comic book form over the last two decades, but garnered mainstream appeal when Disney reworked the characters and the story for its Big Hero 6 movie.

The movie ended up making over $650 million at the box office, and in 2017, Disney built upon its success with a TV show on Disney XD called Big Hero 6: The Series. The series finale of the show aired on February 15th, which could have been a sign that Marvel had deemed Hiro and Baymax worthy to join Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and the other live-action superheroes in the MCU. But alas, nothing is in the works right now.

That said, if you’re a fan of San Fransokyo and its superpowered inhabitants, Disney announced late last year during its Investor Day press conference that Walt Disney Animation Studios is working on a new series called Baymax! that will air on Disney+ in 2022. We don’t know anything about it yet, but considering the fact that it will be animated, we highly doubt that it will cross over with any of the live-action MCU adventures.

Maybe Marvel Studios will find a use for Hiro and Baymax down the line, but if you want to catch up with them and all of their friends in the meantime, the movie and the first two seasons of the show are on Disney+.

