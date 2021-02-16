If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most popular toys or games in the history of time has been puzzles. While you may have been trying to find ways to keep yourself entertained in recent times, a jigsaw puzzle has likely come into your mind. Many people swear by them as ways to take up time, but also provide an intricate exercise for their brains. Working through a puzzle requires patience, skill, coordination, and did we mention patience? If you’re starting small and doing a puzzle with 100 pieces, then you can likely complete it anywhere in your home. But if you’re someone who loves puzzles that take days and have thousands of pieces, you probably want a better setup than your kitchen table. That’s where a puzzle table comes into play. This is a specific area that will help you sort through similarly colored pieces and put them aside until you’re ready to put them together. At the very least, they offer a flat surface for you to lay out all of your pieces. We’ve done our homework and highlighted five of the best options to put your puzzle on top of. Stretch your brain and enjoy.

Use it effortlessly

Image source: Amazon

You’ll have plenty of space when you have the DOYACG Bits and Pieces – Original Standard Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle Plateau. This is unique for sorting and assembling and is a solid system for setting up your puzzle. This has four wooden-reinforced drawers that slide out and in. This will help you put aside certain sections of your puzzle for you to work on when you find another piece that may fit. The super smooth work surface is finished with lacquer to prevent warping. The pieces will glide effortlessly to stay firmly planted, thanks to the two-sided integrated edging. It measures 22.25″ x 30″ and fits most 1,000 piece puzzles. This makes for a great gift.

Key Features:

Four wooden-reinforced drawers

Smooth surface finished with lacquer

Measures 22.25″ x 30″

Bits and Pieces –Original Standard Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle Plateau-The Complete Puzzle Storage S… Price:$69.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lay your puzzle out

Image source: Amazon

Give yourself even more room with the Ravensburger Puzzle Storage for Up to 1,000 Pieces. This is a very unique system that has five different drawers, one more than the previous choice. It measures 28″ x 20″ and the removable assembly board holds puzzle formats up to 1,000 pieces. There are five compartments in this sturdy cardboard carrying case and there are two handles that allow you to fold it up and move it without messing up your entire puzzle. The snap-tight closure ensures secure storage and transport.

Key Features:

Five different drawers

28″ x 20″

Two handles and a snap-tight closure

Puzzle Storage for Up To 1000 Pieces Price:$69.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy some bang for your buck

Image source: Amazon

Not only will you get five drawers in the ATDAWN 1,000 Pieces Wooden Puzzle Table, but you’ll get a whole lot more. The five sliding drawers will help you differentiate between similarly colored pieces. The drawers are three different sizes, so you’ll be able to choose which color goes where. This will keep your unfinished puzzle for the next time you want to work on it. It measures 21″ x 29″ and fits most 1,000 piece puzzles. This is made of durable composite wood and solid hardwood for long term use. There is an outer border that keeps pieces from falling off. This delivers a lot for a better price.

Key Features:

Cost-efficient table

Five drawers in three different sizes

Made of durable composite wood and solid hardwood

ATDAWN 1000 Pieces Wooden Puzzle Table, Jigsaw Puzzle Table, Puzzle Plateau-Smooth Fiberboard W… List Price:$79.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$5.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Protect your work

Image source: Amazon

The Puzzle Ready Portable Puzzle Board & Storage Table will allow you to keep your work untouched when you are away from it. That’s because there is a removable mat that can be placed on top of your puzzle that you aren’t finished with. This measures 24″ x 30″ and has four differently colored drawers to help you color-coordinate your pieces. This puzzle plateau is made from sustainable wood and can work with up to 1,000 pieces. There is even an option to choose one for 1,500-piece puzzles.

Key Features:

Removable cover and mat

Four different color drawers

Made from sustainable wood

Portable Puzzle Board & Storage Table - Quality Jigsaw Puzzle Board, Lightweight, Easy to Store… Price:$99.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Display as you work

Image source: Amazon

The Becko Wooden Puzzle Board with Easel will show off what you’re doing. This holds up to 1,000 pieces and measures 30.3″ x 22.3″. The natural burlywood color goes well with all colorful jigsaw puzzles. The puzzle board plus bracket kit is a must-have for puzzle lovers. It is made from premium flannelette and medium density fiberboard and the bracket is made from finely processed pinewood. The flannelette makes it tougher for pieces to slide off. You can also adjust the brackets to two different angles to effectively relieve neck strain.

Key Features:

Puzzle board and bracket kit

Adjustable to two angles

Burlywood color

Becko Wooden Puzzle Board with Easel Adjustable Puzzle Board & Bracket Set Jigsaw Puzzle Platea… List Price:$69.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$5.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now