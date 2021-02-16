Scenes that ended up getting cut from Avengers: Endgame might show up later in the MCU, the film’s directors said in an interview.

When asked whether there was something cut from Endgame they’d like to see happen in the future, Anthony and Joe Russo teased that they had so many ideas.

They hinted that some of the scenes that never made it into Endgame could make it into an MCU production in the future, without revealing any details.

With a runtime of just over three hours, Avengers: Endgame is the longest Marvel movie so far, although time flies when you’re watching it. There’s so much going on in the film that you don’t even realize the three hours are up. To get there, the Russo brothers had to cut plenty of footage and we’ve already seen some of those deleted scenes when the digital version of the massive blockbuster was released. But it turns out that Marvel might be sitting on even more Endgame treasures — cut scenes that were never shown or disclosed — that could be used later in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And this isn’t just a rumor — it comes directly from the two men who know Endgame best: Anthony and Joe Russo.

The two brothers appeared on Lights Camera Barstool, where they talked about various projects. Endgame questions were on the menu, with the Russos addressing Steve Rogers’s fate after Endgame. The directors made it clear that he lived his life with Peggy in a different timeline, before returning to the primary reality at the end of the film to pass the new Captain America shield to Sam. They said they have no idea what Steve did during those years, explaining that it was no longer their concern.

During the same interview, they were asked if there’s one thing cut from their Endgame vision that they still wish they could see happen in the MCU. “Man, there are so many… The idea pile is huge. It’s about as tall as the Empire State building,” Joe Russo said.

Anthony took things even further, hinting they may have been forced to cut some great scenes when editing Endgame, scenes that could still have a place in the MCU in the future. “This is a hard question for us to answer because the stuff that we love most and that we’re most passionate about, there’s still a chance it may show up someday. It’s hard for us to start talking publicly about it… We can try to talk around it,” Anthony said.

His brother Joe jokingly added that working for Marvel Studios is like “working for the CIA” when it comes to censoring what you can and can’t say about the job.

It’s unclear what these scenes might be. After all, Marvel made some of the deleted scenes available, so the Russos probably are not referring to those. We know that Robert Downey Jr. filmed a scene with Kathrine Langford, who played an older version of his daughter Morgan. Then there’s the “Take a Knee” scene where all the Avengers kneel after Tony’s heroic death. Other minor scenes cut during editing feature other Avengers, and you’ll find them with ease on YouTube. The same goes for Infinity War, whose deleted scenes having been leaked after the film launched on digital.

But we have no idea what scenes Marvel might have kept under wraps. Recently, we heard that Endgame should have included a post-credits scene with Wanda and Vision’s body. That never happened, and we have no idea if they shot any of that footage.

That said, we did tell you recently that a huge Endgame spoiler never made it into the movie. That was the scene that Tom Holland leaked after Infinity War, where Doctor Strange had all those hard-to-remember lines about the multiverse. We often highlighted that scene as proof the two characters are not dead after Infinity War, and that they would be resurrected in Endgame. But we never got to see that scene.

The fact that Holland spoiled it indicates that Marvel shot the scene while making Infinity War and Endgame. That scene could be used in Spider-Man 3 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as Strange is set to appear in both of those productions. That’s just one example of a scene that the Russos could not address publicly because doing so would confirm that Strange and Spider-Man will interact in a film soon. Marvel might have also shot additional exciting scenes while filming Infinity War and Endgame that could be used down the road. Unfortunately, the Russos are clearly being careful not to reveal any secrets.

