If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The trails, the fresh powder, and the beautiful weather are why so many people love to ski and snowboard. You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who has tried skiing or snowboarding who didn’t love the feel of the wind whipping by their face as they zipped down the mountain. They are sports that combine athleticism, thrill, a little bit of danger, but plenty of amazing outdoor views that make it all worthwhile. If you haven’t skied or snowboarded before, there are some items that are musts to begin with. You have to have a snow outfit, like pants, jacket, hat, gloves, and helmet. You’ll also need to get skis or a snowboard that fits your size. In order to strap up either of these, you’ll need a pair of boots. Boots that clip into the skis and snowboards are necessary for getting you down the mountain. When you’re carrying them to and from the car, airport, bus, or ski lodge, a boot bag is extremely handy. This is where your boots will be protected from the elements and can be easier to transport from place to place. We’ve highlighted five of the best boot bags for you to consider as you make your way to the mountain. Let’s have a look.

Pick your favorite

Image source: Amazon

When you choose the Athalon Everything Boot Bag/Backpack, you’ll have a choice to match your style. That’s because there are 39 different options for you to pick from in terms of styles, patterns, and colors. They are all made from 100% polyester and feature a zipper closure. The best part about these bags are how spacious they are. You can put your jacket, gloves, hat, helmet, and of course boots in here to bring with you to the slopes. The ventilated side pockets are meant for boots and the center section is for a jacket, helmet, or clothing. You can also slide your phone or music player into the MP3 port that has headphone slots. Gloves, keys, and small accessories can fit in the clips on the side pockets. This has hidden backpack straps, four padded lumbar back supports, and versatile top and front carry handles. There are even bottom drainage grommets, in case snow gets in it.

Key Features:

39 color options

Plenty of storage space

Gloves, keys, and small accessories can fit

Athalon EVERYTHING BOOT BAG/BACKPACK – SKI - SNOWBOARD – HOLDS EVERYTHING – (BOOTS, HELME… List Price:$69.99 Price:$59.95 You Save:$10.04 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make sure it holds up

Image source: Amazon

You want a bag like the Unigear Ski Boot Bag that’s going to make it through entire winter sports seasons. This has strong exterior fabrics that are a combination of tarpaulin and 1050D nylon, giving the boot bag a durable feel. It is waterproof and holds up to 50L, enough room for just about anything you need to carry with you on the way to the mountain. Gloves, keys, hats, jackets, boots all will fit. It measures 11.8″ x 12.6″ x 19.7″ and can store boots up to US Men’s 12.5. There are three individual compartments that help organize your gear. The soft back panel and padded straps make it comfortable to wear.

Key Features:

Tarpaulin and nylon build

Waterproof

Three individual compartments

Unigear Ski Boot Bag, 50L Ski Boot Travel Backpack for Ski Helmet, Goggles, Gloves, Skis, Snowb… Price:$57.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make sure it fits

Image source: Amazon

Toting the OutdoorMaster Ski Boot Bag is easy for anybody. That’s because it has adjustable shoulder and chest straps, allowing you to fit it to your body. There are also top and side carrying handles that make it easy to pick up. There are great organizational sections with three different compartments for storage. It can hold up to 50L and there are zippered pockets as well for smaller items.

Key Features:

Top and side carrying handles

Great organizational sections

Adjustable shoulder and chest straps

OutdoorMaster Ski Boot Bag Lynx - Ski and Snowboard Boots Travel Backpack with Helmet Compartme… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get rid of the funk

Image source: Amazon

If you’ve ever put away sweaty gear, you know the stench that can occur. With the AmazonBasics Waterproof Ski Boot Bag, that won’t be the case. This is designed to allow you to put the boots into a ventilated section on either side of the bag. It measures 14″ x 18″ x 14.5″ and is made of high-density polyester with a waterproof backing. The ventilated side-entry pockets and smaller interior allow you to keep goggles, gloves, and more away from your boots. The carry handles are soft and padded and the backpack straps are hidden.

Key Features:

Ventilated side sections

High-density polyester and a waterproof backing

Soft and padded carry handles

Amazon Basics Waterproof Ski Boot Bag - 14 x 18 x 14.5 Inches, Black , , One-Size Price:$45.63 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Throw it over your back

Image source: Amazon

The Sukoa Ski Boot Bag Backpack has prominent straps for you to tote. This 50L spacious backpack features three separate compartments to free you up from clutter. The vertical ergonomic design is made so you can carry it on your back. It’s ideal for flying or air travel, as it is longer than it is wider. The boot pocket is doubly reinforced and is lined with a water-resistant coating.

Key Features:

Vertical ergonomic design

Ideal for flying

Doubly reinforced pockets

Ski Boot Bag Backpack 50L - Snowboard & Ski Boots, Helmet Travel Bag for Flying Air Travel - Er… Price:$39.87 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now