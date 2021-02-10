If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: one of the most coveted spots at any gym is a treadmill directly in front of a TV. You want to take your mind off the fact that you’re working out. Many of us do not enjoy it. Being able to watch a show while you’re exercising can keep you motivated to actually show up and do it more often. But getting that precious spot in front of the TV can be tricky. You have to actually go to the gym in the first place and then time out your workouts around the availability of it. Stop with the hassle and bring the TV to you. Whether you’re working out at home or at the gym, bring the TV with you by using your tablet to stream your shows. It’s easy to get your rides or runs in on a bike or treadmill when you have this. A tablet holder mount for the exercise equipment will make sure you don’t have to physically hold the tablet yourself. This will attach to your machine and hold your tablet steady. Check out any of the five we’ve mentioned below to enjoy your workouts more.

Takes no time to set up

You don’t want people to watch you setting up an elaborate system at the gym, so choose the JUBOR Bike Tablet Holder. This strong bike mount fits for tablets that measure between 4.7″ and 12.9″. You can read, watch movies, or take Zoom calls from where you are. It is mounted on both the stem or handlebars on car seat headrests, mic stand clamps, shopping carts, wheelchairs, as well as treadmills or bicycles. This can rotate 360° and offers nearly infinite angle possibilities. You’ll be able to rotate your tablet from portrait to landscape mode quickly. It comes with everything that you need to easily attach the tablet to the handlebars 1.5″ in diameter or smaller on all kinds of equipment. You can also mount this on any tripod. It is made from high quality materials, so it’s durable and will last a long time.

Key Features:

Fits tablets between 4.7″ and 12.9″

Rotates 360° and offers infinite angle possibilities

Sets up and comes off easily

Works with all kinds of devices

You’ll get the most out of your TACKFORM Universal Tablet Holder. It can firmly clamp onto any bar in your workout area. It’s great for treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and more. This will fit any screen between 7″ and 18.4″, meaning it’s compatible with Apple iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Air 2 and iPad Air, iPad 4, 3, and 2, Galaxy Note 10.1, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2, Galaxy Tab 4 10.1, Galaxy Tab Pro 10.1 and 12.2, Galaxy Tab S 10.5, Google Pixel C, Nexus 10, and Nexus 9, LG G Pad 10.1, Sony Xperia Tablet Z4, Surface Pro and Nintendo Switch. The mounting bracket is made from automotive grade ABS. This is a great solution for Peloton users.

Key Features:

Great for treadmills, ellipticals, and stationary bikes

Fits any screen between 7″ and 18.4″

Mounting bracket is made from automotive grade ABS

Keep it in place

There is a lot you can do with the Abovetek Universal Handlebar Mount for iPad. This is an upgraded version from previous models and has a titan tough 360° pivot connector. This holds nearly any Apple device, as it works with phones and iPads. It takes little time to install, thanks to the clip and pull method. It will remain in place on 1″ to 2″ bars, so you can use it on most workout machines, even rowing machines. It’ll rotate to your desired angle for viewing.

Key Features:

Holds nearly any Apple device

Remains in place

Great for rowing machines

Updated design

The Lamicall Spinning Bike Tablet Holder Mount has been recently updated to better fit your devices and machines. It can be rotated 360° to provide you with a more comfortable angle. This is compatible with 4.7″ to 12.9″ cell phones and tablets and is easy to mount and position. It’s great for watching fitness videos on, so you can stream workouts to do away from a machine while anchoring your tablet to the machine. This will attach to handlebars that are thin as 0.5″ in diameter.

Key Features:

Newer model

Rotates 360°

Attach to handlebars that are thin

Don’t worry about the bike injuring your tablet

The DHYSTAR Tablet Mount Holder can absorb the impact you’re putting on it. Running on a treadmill or getting out of the saddle on an exercise bike can cause some vibrations through the machine. This tablet mount holder will not allow those shocks to reach your tablet, protecting it through the workout. This combines hard plastic, aluminum, and soft silicone to offer a durable holder. It fits most tubular handlebars and is easily rotatable and adjustable. You won’t struggle putting it on or taking it off.

Key Features:

Keeps vibrations away

Made from plastic, aluminum, and silicone

Tubular handlebars are easy to fit

