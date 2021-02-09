If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is running a big President’s Day sale this week on TP-Link home networking gear, and there are a few deals in particular that you should definitely check out.

The $50 TP-Link RE300 Wi-Fi range extender is widely regarded as the company’s best all-around model, and it’s down to $34.99 right now.

You can also ditch your current router and switch to a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system for as little as $129.99!

So many people have poor Wi-Fi signal in their homes and they just live with it. Whether you just think that’s how home wireless signals are or you don’t want to do anything because you think any potential fix will be expensive, we’ve got news for you: you’re wrong. Home Wi-Fi doesn’t have to be a pain point in your life. In fact, it absolutely shouldn’t be, considering how much we all rely on wireless internet these days.

The good news is that help is finally on the way because Amazon is running a big President’s Day sale this week on TP-Link home networking devices.

If you have a pretty decent setup at home with just a few dead spots here and there, we’ve got something that could be the perfect fix for you. It’s called the TP-Link RE300 Wi-Fi range extender, and many people consider it to be TP-Link’s best extender. This great little $50 box is compatible with just about any router you already have in your home, and it’s a breeze to set up. Right now at Amazon, it’s on sale for just $34.99.

If your issues run a bit deeper than just a few pesky dead spots, you might want to consider upgrading your current router to a mesh Wi-Fi system. That phrase often sends people heading for the hills, but you can get a very good mesh system for so much less than you think. In fact, Amazon has two top-rated systems on sale right now for prices you won’t believe — the TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh WiFi System is on sale for just $129.99, and the upgraded TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh WiFi System is down to $149.99!

Last but certainly not least, we’ve got a wonderfully affordable option for anyone looking to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 technology. TP-Link’s Archer AX10 Smart WiFi 6 Router retails for just $80, which already makes it so much more affordable than most Wi-Fi 6 routers you’ll come across. Grab one while it’s discounted at Amazon, and you’ll pay just $71.99.

TP-Link RE300 Wi-Fi range extender

Extend Wi-Fi Coverage – Boosts Internet Wi-Fi Coverage up to 1500 Square feet and connects up to 25 devices – Compatible with any Router, Gateway, Access Point (2.4GHz – 300Mbps / 5GHz – 867Mbps)

Eliminate Wi-Fi Dead Zones – Enjoy Lag-Free connection to any type of device. Does not support Ethernet port connection

Stay Connected – Expand Wi-Fi Coverage for your Smart Phones, Smart TV, Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, Web Browsing, Alexa Echo, Ring, and more

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender (RE300), Covers Up to 1500 Sq.ft and 25 Devices, Up to 1200Mbps, S… List Price:$49.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$15.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh WiFi System

A New Way to WiFi: Deco Mesh technology gives you a better WiFi experience in all directions with faster WiFi speeds and a strong WiFi signal to cover your whole home.

Better Coverage than traditional WiFi routers: Deco S4 three units work seamlessly to create a WiFi mesh network that can cover homes up to 5,500 square feet. No dead zone anymore.

Seamless and Stable WiFi Mesh: Rather than a wifi range extender that needs multiple network names and passwords, Deco S4 allows you to enjoy seamless roaming throughout the house, with a single network name and password.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System (Deco S4) – Up to 5,500 Sq.ft. Coverage, WiFi Router and Extend… List Price:$149.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$20.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh WiFi System

JD Power Award- Highest in customer satisfaction for wireless routers 2017 and 2019

If you’re Looking to ditch Your traditional router extender setup for a whole-home Wi-Fi system, put the TP-Link Deco M5 Wi-Fi system on your shortlist PC mag said

Better coverage than traditional Wi-Fi routers: Deco M5 uses three units working seamlessly to create a mesh network that can cover homes up to 5, 500 square feet. No dead zone anymore.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System(Deco M5) –Up to 5,500 sq. ft. Whole Home Coverage and 100+ Devi… List Price:$189.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$40.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Archer AX10 Smart WiFi 6 Router

Power Award —Highest in customer satisfaction for wireless routers 2017 and 2019

Wi-Fi 6 Router: Archer AX10 comes equipped with the latest wireless technology WiFi 6 featuring OFDMA 1024-QAM, drastically increasing the speed and efficiency of the entire network.

Next-gen Dual Band router – 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz (802. 11n) + 1201 Mbps on 5 GHz (802.11ax)

Connect more devices than ever before Wi-Fi 6 technology simultaneously communicates more data to more devices using OFDMA and MU-MIMO while reducing lag dramatically

TP-Link Wifi 6 AX1500 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX10) – 802.11ax Router, 4 Gigabit LAN Ports,… List Price:$79.99 Price:$71.99 You Save:$8.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

