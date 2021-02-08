If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker primarily for one reason: The low price.

Amazon’s Dot retails for $50 but goes on sale all the time — right now you can save $5, for example.

But Amazon sells another speaker these days that’s even more affordable though, and the Echo Flex is on sale right now with one of the craziest deals we’ve ever seen.

Best-selling Powecom KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer have been our readers’ hottest listings all month long. Of course, it’s not a mystery why that would be the case. Despite multiple coronavirus vaccines that have now been authorized, experts say things won’t even start to get back to normal until sometime in late 2021 at the soonest. As a result, our responsible readers are fighting off their pandemic fatigue and being responsible.

Of course, since you’re being such a good and responsible citizen, you might as well reward yourself with a little something Amazon cooked up.

Today's Top Deal Purell is still so hard to find in stores - but there are deep discounts at Amazon! List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 ($0.54 / Fl Oz) You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Echo Dot is one of the most popular hardware devices Amazon has ever made, and it’s pretty clear that there are two main reasons for that. First, it gives users access to Amazon’s beloved virtual personal assistant, Alexa. And second, the $50 retail price makes it wonderfully affordable. In fact, it used to be the most affordable smart speaker in Amazon’s lineup until the company launched an even cheaper model that so many people still don’t even know about.

Amazon recently released a new entry-level Alexa speaker called the Echo Flex. While the Echo Dot is great for Alexa and for streaming music, the Echo Flex is pretty much a dedicated Alexa device. It’s very compact and doesn’t take up any space on a desk or table because it’s just a small box that plugs into the wall. On top of that, it retails for just $25, which is half of what Amazon charges for the Dot.

The 4th-gen Echo Dot happens to be on sale right now for $44.99, which is a fine price. But if you go for the Echo Flex instead, you’ll only pay $14.99! That’s the lowest price Amazon has ever charged for an Alexa speaker… and it even includes a free LED smart light bulb! There’s no way this deal will last very long, so get in on the action while you can.

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$34.98 Price:$14.99 You Save:$19.99 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s more info about the Echo Flex from Amazon’s product page:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

Connect with others – Drop in on or make announcements to other rooms that have a compatible Echo device. Call hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the mics.

Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa Sengled Bluetooth bulb List Price:$34.98 Price:$14.99 You Save:$19.99 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.