There are always tasks that need to be taken care of when you own your own home. Trimming the hedges, cutting the grass, hanging pictures, rewiring a light, fixing the mailbox, or just simply vacuuming and dusting are all common occurrences that usually get taken care of during the weekend. If you’re a new homeowner, you have to make sure that you have the right equipment to be able to take down these tasks in an orderly fashion. For anything type of intricate work that may be taking place in your garage or basement, such as fixing your garage door or working with pipes downstairs, you’re going to need some help seeing. Having a variety of work lights at your disposal is never a bad thing. You can get ones that hang, one that’s stand by themselves, and ones that you hold to give you the best view of the task at hand. If you’re in the market for work lights, we’ve got some for you. Below, we’ve handpicked five of the best out there to help you get your jobs done.

Place it where you need it

Image source: Amazon

Whether you need it to hang or stand up, the PowerSmith PWL110S 1080 Lumen LED Weatherproof Tiltable Portable Work Light has your back. Delivering 5,000K of brilliant light, these long-lasting LEDs will never need replacing. It features an adjustable, extra large, metal hook, so you can hang it in the garage, shop, auto, or RV. The tilting head is fully adjustable, so you can move it around 360 degrees. It has a sealed on/off power switch and the entire setup is completely waterproof. You can choose higher voltages if you need and the all metal welded stand is rugged.

Key Features:

Delivers 5,000K of brilliant light

Long-lasting LEDs

Tilting head moves 360°

Keep one light above you

Image source: Amazon

Hang the Bayco SL-425A Incandescent Work Light w/Metal Guard where you’re working and have the light you need. This features durability and is safety-tested to handle tough situations. It should be used in tactical and outdoor scenarios. It is rated for use with up to a 75-watt incandescent bulb (not included). The cord is 25 feet long and the plug is polarized. There is a 12-Amp grounded receptacle and the entire unit is made from quality materials. There is a hook at the front that allows you to hang it.

Key Features:

Safety-tested

Used in tactical and outdoor scenarios

25-foot cord

Hang a string of lights

Image source: Amazon

The Sunlite EX50-14/2/SL Commercial-Grade Cage String goes 50 feet for more illumination. This will give you a safer illuminated area as the 50-foot string features five medium base sockets, each spaced 10 feet apart. There is 5 feet of lead and 5 feet of cord at the end of the string with a covered plug for safety. You’ll also be able to string multiple sets of these lights together if you need more than 50 feet. Each base socket has an oversized cage over it and can fit bulbs up to 75 Watts (not included). The weatherproof PVC coating on the sockets and 14 gauge wire is designed to withstand the elements while plastic cages will protect the bulbs.

Key Features:

50-foot string features five medium base sockets

Each spaced 10 feet apart with 5 feet of lead and 5 feet of cord

Base socket has an oversized cage over it

Recharge your lights quickly

Image source: Amazon

The RUNACC LED Work Light can be set up in many different ways. It can rotate 360 degrees and is foldable, so you can better position it where you need it. It is rechargeable with a 1A current output USB port and you can use it as an emergency power source for your mobile phone. It is equipped with built-in 5000mAh large capacity rechargeable polymer battery and a single light can last about eight hours. If you use the double lights, you can keep them on for five hours. The double brackets base features firm, safe, and durable stature. It has a handle that makes it simple to transport.

Key Features:

1A current output USB port

Emergency power source for a phone

Built-in 5000mAh large capacity rechargeable polymer battery

Get the height that you need

Image source: Amazon

Raising the LUTEC 6290Pro 9000 Lumen 90 Watt Dual-Head LED Work Light takes almost no time at all. This features a telescoping tripod with a flip lock that’s easy to control. It provides 9,000 Lumens for high intensity light. The dual-head light will shine in two directions, casting light where you need it the most. The cord is eight feet in length and three-pronged. You can adjust the height up to 5’6″. This is a waterproof light that is built to last.

Key Features:

Telescoping tripod

Dual-head light

Waterproof

