Sonos makes what many people agree are the best wireless home speakers out there — and now there’s a hidden deal at Amazon you can use to save money on a popular model.

Pick up a pair of All-New Sonos One speakers right now and you’ll save $19 compared to buying two Sonos One speakers on their own.

There’s so much to love about the various wireless home speakers that Sonos makes. From sound quality and design to variety, the Sonos lineup is truly best-in-class. Then there’s the software that ties it all together, which is once again the best there is. It integrates with just about every popular music streaming platform out there and it’s so easy to stream music or podcasts to one speaker, your entire Sonos system, or anything in between.

Of course, there is one downside to Sonos speakers and the odds are fairly good that you already know what we’re talking about: price. Sonos speakers are generally quite expensive — and that’s why you should take advantage of any sales that pop up.

One such sale is available right now, but almost no one knows about it because it’s hidden deep on Amazon’s site. You won’t find it mentioned anywhere in the retailer’s deals section, so that’s why we want to make sure that our readers are aware of it.

The Sonos One is the most compact speaker that Sonos makes, and it’s also the most affordable Sonos speaker that supports hands-free Alexa voice control. $199 is actually a pretty fair price when you consider how incredible the Sonos One sounds, but there’s a little deal on Amazon that will save you some cash when you buy a pair. That’s right, pick up an All-New Sonos One Two Room Set and you’ll save $19 compared to buying them separately. Use them in two separate rooms or set up a stereo pair, and you can also use them as surround sound speakers along with a Sonos soundbar. However you plan to set them up, definitely take advantage of this deal before it’s done!

Here are the highlights from Amazon’s product page:

Enjoy great sound and Alexa voice control in up to two rooms. $379 when purchased as a two room set or $398 separately

Sonos One – The powerful smart speaker with voice control built in

Brilliant sound – Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One, and control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay2, and more

Stereo sound with two – Pair two Sonos Ones together in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a pair as rear home theater surrounds with Playbar, Playbase, or Beam

Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands free

For every room – The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom

Build your system – Connect wirelessly to other Sonos speakers to enjoy brilliant sound in any or every room

