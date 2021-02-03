If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Honestly, the past few weeks have been pretty weak when it comes to Amazon device deals. Don’t get us wrong… the deals that were available on Amazon devices at Amazon’s site were terrific. The problem was that they were few and far between — the start of each new week brought a couple of new Amazon device deals, and that was it for the entire week.

Now, however, we found out why Amazon has been holding back a bit for the past few weeks: Amazon was saving everything for a massive Valentine’s Day sale that just kicked off!

Today's Top Deal Everyone's swarming Amazon for these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that used to cost $45 per box Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Were you aware that there’s a special page on Amazon’s site that shows you all the current Amazon device deals? If you didn’t know that before, you certainly won’t forget it now. Head over to that special page today and you’ll find a whopping 40 different Amazon devices on sale. The blowout focuses on three product lines in particular: Fire TV, Echo, and now Kindle devices have been added to the sale as well.

To start things off, all of Amazon’s Fire TV dongles are on sale, including the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K. On top of that, accessories like the Fire TV Cube are discounted now, and the Fire TV Blaster that lets you control any TV with Alexa is down to $19.99. Oh, and you’ll also find a whopping 12 different Fire TV Edition televisions on sale, like a stunning 65-inch Fire TV for just $449.99.

And that’s just the FIre TV deals!

There’s plenty more to check out in the big Valentine’s Day Amazon device sale, so definitely don’t miss out. You’ll also find a handful of our favorite deals from this big sale down below.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$549.99 Price:$449.99 You Save:$100.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart glasses with open-ear audio and Alexa | Classic Black List Price:$249.99 Price:$224.99 You Save:$25.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-… List Price:$279.00 Price:$223.00 You Save:$56.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 relea… List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$99.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported List Price:$89.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$25.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported List Price:$129.99 Price:$94.99 You Save:$35.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$349.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$50.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.