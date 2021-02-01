If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many great Instant Pot deals on Amazon today, and prices start at just $59.99.

Before committing to any of those deals though, there’s another sale you should check out.

The Ninja Foodi OS301 multi-use pressure cooker is a best-selling model that’s similar to Instant Pots, but it also supports built-in air frying.

This model is $80 off today at Amazon, and the larger 8-quart version has a $50 discount.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, everyone is starting to search for Instant Pot deals again. Of course, it’s pretty easy to see why. First and foremost, Instant Pots are awesome — anyone would love to receive an Instant Pot as a gift. Second, they’re typically on sale at the lowest prices of the year ahead of holidays, so people scoop up new Instant Pots for themselves as well as to give as gifts. Among the deals you can find right now at Amazon are the Instant Pot Duo Mini for just $59.99 and the popular Instant Pot Aura slow cooker on sale for almost half off!

Before you dive into any of those deals though, you should definitely consider another pair of sales on products from Instant Brands’ top rival.

Today's Top Deal Everyone's swarming Amazon for these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The Ninja Foodi OS301 multi-use pressure cooker is a fan-favorite model with more than 27,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It has a 6.5-quart capacity as well as nine different cooking modes, but the big news is that it has one thing you’ll never find on a comparable Instant Pot. In addition to standard cooking modes like pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming, Ninja’s Foodi OS301 has a built-in air fryer!

Ninja’s awesome OP301 multi-cooker has a hefty $250 price tag, but right now you can pick one up at Amazon for only $169.99. And if you want to upgrade to the extra-large model, the Ninja Foodi FD401 is down to $219.99 instead of $270!

Ninja Foodi OP301 – $169.99 (reg. $250)

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

Pressure cook up to 70% faster versus traditional cooking methods. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Versus slow-cooked, braised, or low-simmer recipes; Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried french fries.

6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA-free, and easy to clean. Enough capacity to cook a roast for your family.

4-quart cook & crisp basket: Large-capacity, ceramic-coated, PTFE/PFOA-free basket holds up to a 5-pounds chicken or 3 pounds of french fries to feed your whole family. Nonstick for easy cleanup.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Broil, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, and More, with 6.5 Quart Capacity a… List Price:$249.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$80.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Foodi FD401 – $219.99 (reg. $270)

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe—the deluxe pressure cooker that crisps.

Deluxe cooking capacity – XL 8-quart pot, XL 5-quart Cook & Crisp Basket and Deluxe Reversible Rack let you cook for a small group.

Deluxe Reversible Rack lets you steam and broil, as well as TenderCrisp up to 8 chicken breasts at once or add servings to layered 360 meals.

XL 8-quart ceramic-coated pot: Nonstick, PTFE/PFOA free, and easy to hand-wash.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker, Broil, Dehydrate, Slow Cook, Air Fr… List Price:$269.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$50.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.