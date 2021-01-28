If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Supplies are so much easier to find in some regions right now than they were a few months ago, which is great.



In other areas of the country, however, pandemic essentials are still very difficult to come by .

That’s why our readers are heading to Amazon to stock up on Powecom KN95 masks, black AccuMed face masks, Purell hand sanitizer, and more.

It has now been more than a year since the first coronavirus cases were discovered, and we know far more about the virus than we did in the early days of the outbreaks in the US. That said, the basic precautions that experts are advising to protect yourself and your loved ones haven’t changed in a long time. What has changed, thankfully, is the fact that pandemic essentials are so much easier to find now than they were a few short months ago. Local stores in many areas have many essentials in stock now, but other regions are still bone dry.

The good news is that Amazon has tons of popular products in stock right now that anyone can order. That includes best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that used to cost $45 per box but are now down to $25.99, Purell hand sanitizer, Purell wipes, and more. In this post, we’ll show you where to find all that and more at the lowest prices we’ve seen in quite some time.

Five-layer face masks

Powecom KN95 masks have been best-sellers for months among our readers. They started out on Amazon at $45 per box, and there are 10 masks in each box. That’s not bad at all for masks that are this popular, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find these top-sellers for $25.99 per 10-pack. The same brand also has KN95 masks with earloops instead of headbands for $1 more per box.

Also popular are AccuMed face masks, and they come in three colors including white, pink, and black, which our readers love.

Three-layer face masks and cloth masks

Amazon now has Honeywell dual-layer cloth face masks available, and they’re flying off the shelves right now. They’re also on sale at a discount for the first time ever. And if you want simple 3-layer face masks, you’ll find two great options below.

Hand sanitizer

Keeping your hands clean is crucial, but constantly washing your hands with soap and water while you’re out and about isn’t feasible. Purell hand sanitizer is the best in the business and it was impossible to come by for so long. Now, Purell pump bottles and Purell 1-liter bottles are available on Amazon at the lowest prices on the entire internet. You can even get Purell wipes if you hurry, and they’re still basically impossible to find anywhere else.

Disinfecting wipes

High-quality disinfecting wipes from top brands are still very hard to come by in stores, but Amazon has some inventory at less inflated prices than we’ve been seeing for the past few months. In fact, Lysol wipes and Clorox wipes are both in stock right now, though they could sell out at any moment.

Cleaners

Disinfecting wipes are crucial cleaning supplies, but you also need household cleaners to disinfect surfaces in your home, office, and anywhere else you spend time. Lysol spray, best-selling Microban 24 spray for under $50 per coarton, Clorox Commercial Bleach Cleaner, and Clorox spray cleaner are all very popular choices.

