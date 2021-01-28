If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find AirPods Pro on sale for less than $200 for the first time this year.

Amazon also has other AirPods earphones models in stock today, with discounts up to $40.

On top of that, Apple’s hard-to-find AirPods Max over-ear ANC headphones are available in two different colors, and you can get free Prime shipping.

It’s not exactly a rare occurrence to find Apple earphones on sale with discounts these days at Amazon. It would’ve been crazy to imagine popular Apple accessories on sale with any discounts even a few short years ago. Of course, now that Apple sells products through Amazon and other leading retailers, discounts are no surprise to anyone anymore.

But some Apple sales are more noteworthy than others, of course.

Insanely popular AirPods Pro cost $249 if you buy them from Apple, whether you get them right now or even during a huge sales event like Black Friday. Apple doesn’t do discounts. They’re worth every penny, mind you, but why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

You’ll typically find AirPods Pro on sale for $219 at Amazon, which is a solid $30 in savings. Then, on rare occasions like ahead of the holidays, you might find an even bigger discount.

It might not be a holiday today, but AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon and back on sale for less than $200. It’s the first time they’ve dropped this low in 2021. That’s an amazing price and a huge $50 discount compared to buying them at an Apple store!

Apple’s other AirPods models are discounted now as well at Amazon, but they don’t have the same crazy $50 discount you’ll find on the Pro model. Note that delivery estimates are delayed right now, but Amazon rarely takes as long to ship as those estimates say. We’d be shocked if you ordered AirPods Pro today and didn’t have them in your hands (and ears) within a couple of weeks.

There are also two other options you should consider. The Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds are as good or arguably even better than Apple’s AirPods Pro, and Amazon has an even deeper discount right now that slashes them to just $178.

Last but certainly not least, AirPods Max are in stock at Amazon for the first time! You have two different colors to choose from at the moment, though we doubt Apple’s hot new over-ear headphones will be in stock for much longer. In fact, delivery estimates are already beginning to slip.

AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$49.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods Max

Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio

Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you

New Apple AirPods Max - Silver Price:$549.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WF1000XM3

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$178.00 You Save:$51.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

