If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Television prices have come down a great deal in recent months, but you can still save even more by waiting for a good deal.

With Super Bowl LV right around the corner, Amazon is running a fantastic one-day deal that you’ll definitely want to check out.

The Hisense 43-Inch 43H5500G Full HD Smart Android TV is a terrific value at full price, but today it’s on sale for just $199.99!

This has been anything but a typical season for NFL fans, but the good news is that it’s still going to culminate with the Super Bowl in just two short weeks. There won’t be quite as many fans in the stands as we’re used to seeing when Kansas City faces off against Tampa Bay during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, but it’s still shaping up to be an epic battle. There will also undoubtedly be plenty of great new commercials to watch during the breaks, though it’s safe to say that many of them will have a similar tone in light of everything going on right now.

Beyond the Super Bowl itself, there’s something else that’s the same during the coronavirus pandemic as it is every other year: there are tons of great deals on televisions ahead of the big game. And on Monday, there’s one in particular that you should definitely check out.

Today's Top Deal Stock up on best-selling Powecom KN95 masks before they're sold out! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you already have all the TVs you need but you’re looking to upgrade your viewing experience, there are two deals on Amazon that you should definitely check out right now.

First, the $30 Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for $21.99 right now. This was a surprise deal that popped up over the weekend, and it’s an awesome one if you’re shopping for a streaming media player that will be connected to a small TV — or if you just don’t care about 4K resolution. As a reminder, the Fire TV Stick Lite is exactly the same as the Fire TV Stick, but the included Alexa voice remote doesn’t have extra buttons to control your TV. And if you want 4K support as well as universal remote buttons for your TV, the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $34.99 if you pick up a renewed unit before they sell out.

Those are both terrific deals indeed, but what about people shopping for new TVs? That’s where Amazon’s awesome sale on the Hisense 43-Inch 43H5500G Full HD Smart Android TV comes into play. Anyone out there looking for a medium-sized TV should have this model on their list even when it’s not on sale. But if you pick one up on Amazon before the end of the day on Monday, you’ll get it for just $199.99 with free Prime shipping!

Hisense 43-Inch 43H5500G Full HD Smart Android TV with Voice Remote (2020 Model) List Price:$249.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from the product page:

Inputs & Outputs: 2 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet port, 2 USB Ports (v 2.0), 1 Digital Audio Output (Optical), 1 RCA Composite Video Input, 1 L/R Audio Input for composite

The H55 Series Full HD Smart TV is an entertainment must-have that features an Android Operating System (OS) with the built-in Google Assistant, so you can search for movies and control the lights without ever leaving your couch.

Voice control makes interacting with your Smart TV easier and more intuitive; open or search for apps, control the volume and inputs, or search for your favorite TV shows and movies simply through the power of your voice.

DTS Studio Sound creates virtual surround sound for a crisp, immersive audio experience while full High Definition 1080p resolution delivers a sharp and detailed picture for better clarity.

Motion Rate image processing helps to reduce lag during fast-moving scenes while the 43-inch screen size also makes it ideal for smaller rooms—and budgets.

Built-in Bluetooth connectivity expands your entertainment options by wirelessly connecting a compatible soundbar, headphone, or stereo components to your TV.

Hisense 43-Inch 43H5500G Full HD Smart Android TV with Voice Remote (2020 Model) List Price:$249.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.