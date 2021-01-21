If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New parents are always trying to find ways to make their lives easier. You certainly can’t blame them. Having a newborn baby amplifies your responsibilities tenfold and there’s way more to be done than ever before. So when they grow up slightly and are able to hold up their heads, crawl, and maybe even walk, there’s more that needs to be paid attention to. Eventually, parents can get into a groove when it comes to child raising. Quickly, nap times for the child can be utilized to get tasks done or for naps as a parent. For toddlers, a place to nap is critical, as their brains are still developing but need the rest. For daycare and even preschool, a nap mat is a great investment. This is an item that they can call their own and provide them the rest that they need to go through the day. You’ll want to find something that your child will like, and there are plenty of options in that arena. We’ve dug around and found five of the best out there. Take a look at our picks and help your child get those midday snoozes.

Trusted by many

A terrific size for your snoozing child, the Wildkin Original Nap Mat is a great investment. This measures 50″ x 20″ x 1.5″ and comes with a pillow to rest their head on. It is made from a super soft blend of cotton and polyester materials. Lined with 100% cotton flannel, this will keep your little one warm. This has won the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award and was invented by parents. It has a roll-up design, complete with an elastic hook and loop fastening straps. You can carry it anywhere with the convenient handle. There are 16 color and design options for you to choose from, including Batman Reveal, Camo Green, Under Construction, and more. There is a name tag and personalized pocket included.

Key Features:

Measures 50″ x 20″ x 1.5″

Lined with 100% cotton flannel

Roll-up design

Make sure it stays put

Designed to work on a floor or on a cot, the Urban Infant Tot Cot is ready to be brought to preschool. This is a portable all-in-one bedding solution for modern, on-the-go parents. It includes a removable pillow and a sewn-in blanket, newly updated from previous models. The pillow is machine-washable and the blanket won’t pill. This will soften the transition from home to school. It has sewn-in elastic bands that will pull over mat or cot corners to assure your toddler’s bedding stays in place. There is even a secret pocket to slip a favorite toy in.

Key Features:

Sewn-in elastic bands

Secret pocket to slip a favorite toy in

Newly updated blanket and pillow

A great value

The Baby Boom Kids Nap Mat Set will fit into any budget. There are six different designs you can choose from: emojis, dinosaurs, forest friends, rainbows, MVP sports, and unicorns. This measures 46″ x 21″ x 2″ and rolls up with Velcro tabs to make it easier to transport. This is a quilted mat with an ultra soft blanket and pillow built into one. The mat is made from 100% polyester and the blanket is made from 100% plush. All of it is machine-washable. There is a name tag for personalization.

Key Features:

Rolls up with Velcro tabs

Six different designs to choose from

Made from 100% polyester

Carry it to and from daycare

There won’t be much hassle when it comes to bringing the Hi Sprout Kids Toddler Lightweight and Soft Nap Mat with you. This is the longest of the bunch, measuring 55″ in length. But that doesn’t mean it’s harder to carry. You’ll be able to roll it up and clip the buckles shut that come attached. There is a carrying handle that makes it a cinch. This is made from skin-friendly material, so your child won’t be left itchy and will love sleeping. They’ll have 11 options of patterns to pick from, including dinosaurs, sharks, and stars.

Key Features:

55″ in length

Carrying handle and buckle clips

11 pattern options

Find a pattern they like

Your children will have a lot of fun going through the different choices of the Stephen Joseph All Over Print Nap Mat. There are 21 different combinations they can look through, including pink unicorn, sports, transportation, and more. There are even options to personalize the mat for better recognition. Each mat is a connected piece with easy-to-carry, hook-and-loop straps and a large front pocket. Measuring 52″ x 20″, it’s a great size for your toddler. It has a polyester exterior and a soft, Velboa blanket.

Key Features:

21 different patterns

Connected piece with easy-to-carry, hook-and-loop straps

Polyester exterior

