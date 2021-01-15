If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want an entry-level robot vacuum for as little money as possible, the surprisingly good SYSPERL V10 robot vacuum is somehow down to just $67.99.



Anyone looking to go the opposite direction with an ultra-high-end model should check out the $800 Roomba i6+ robot vacuum that’s on sale for $599.99.

Hoping to land somewhere in the middle with a powerful model that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? The Roomba 675 robot vacuum with Alexa is on Amazon today for just $249.99.

One of the greatest things about how popular robot vacuums have become over the past few years is the fact that there is something for literally everyone out there. Whether you want to spend as little as possible for something basic or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles, there’s something out there for you. Better yet, there’s something out there for you that’s discounted right now at Amazon!

Looking for an entry-level workhorse that will get the job done without costing you an arm and a leg? Definitely check out the SYSPERL V10 robot vacuum that’s on sale at Amazon today for just $67.99. That’s right… it’s a great entry-level robot vacuum for just $68! Then, at the other end of the spectrum, you can save $200 on the high-end Roomba i6+ robot vacuum that does it all. This isn’t merely one of the best Roombas you can get right now, it’s one of the best robot vacuums ever made thanks to tons of power and advanced features such as self-emptying. Trust us, it’s a total game-changer, and it’s down to $599.99 instead of $800.

If you want something in the middle that packs plenty of power without costing a fortune, we’ve got that covered too.

There’s no question that self-emptying is an awesome convenience feature, but it’s still not exactly what we would call a must-have feature for everyone. Yes, it’s great to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of doing it after each time your robot vacuum runs. But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin a few times each week is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

Anyone on the lookout for a powerful Roomba model at a much lower price, you need to check out this killer deal available right now at Amazon. The iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum is among the most popular models ever among our readers, and it’s on sale today with a $30 discount. That means you can pick up a best-selling Roomba with more than 18,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $249.99! You get the power and performance Roombas are known for, plus some great additional features like Alexa support.

You definitely don’t want to miss this deal!

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

ADAPTIVE NAVIGATION – A full suite of advanced sensors allow Roomba to navigate under & around furniture, & along edges. Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs.

Worry-Free Cleaning:3.3 inches super thin design to eliminate dirt from under beds, sofa, and hard to reach areas with zero effort. Works on hard floors and low carpets to clean the dust and pet hair.Suction: The V10 robotic vacuum cleaner adopts a brushless motor and a two-speed variable frequency cleaning design, which can easily increase the suction to a max of 1800Pa.

Strong Suction: The V10 robotic vacuum cleaner adopts a brushless motor and a two-speed variable frequency cleaning design, which can easily increase the suction to a max of 1800Pa.

Cleaning Robot: The V10 robotic vacuum cleaner supports up to 120 minutes of constant cleaning, which is suitable for cleaning all household or public places. A large 650ml dustbin holds more dirt per cleaning.

UPGRADE TO A SMARTER CLEAN – The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to Imprint Smart Mapping, giving you the same capabilities & experiences as the Roomba i7+. Roomba i6+ learns your home to clean & schedule by room, unleashing powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – Intelligently maps & cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

