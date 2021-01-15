If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s MacBook Air is already an incredible value at $999 since it trounces rival Windows laptops that cost much more, but you can get one for even less than that at Amazon thanks to a special discount.

If you want even more power, the brand new Apple M1 MacBook Pro is definitely as good as it gets.

This lightning-fast laptop has been on sale with a $60 discount all week at Amazon, but the retailer just surprised us on Friday and slashed even more money off this model’s retail price.

Apple currently offers three different Mac models that are powered by the revolutionary M1 chipset: the new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Despite how powerful they are, and despite the fact that they’re brand new, Amazon is offering discounts right now on all three models. The Mac mini is the only M1-powered desktop, and you’ll be shocked at how affordable it is considering the fact that it crushes Windows PCs that cost twice as much. The same can be said of the MacBook Air, which is also on sale with a slight discount.

But the most exciting new M1 machine is obviously the M1 MacBook Pro, and Amazon is offering one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on this model.

The M1 MacBook Pro has been between $50 and $60 off all week at Amazon. Procrastination almost never pays off, but this time around, you’ll be happy if you missed the deals that we’ve been seeing so far in 2021. Head over to Amazon right now and you can now save even more money on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of SSD storage — it’s $75 off instead of $60. And you’ll save even more money if you want to bump the storage up to 512GB, because that model is $100 off! That matches the deepest discount ever for Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pro models, so you know you’re getting a great deal.

There’s no telling how long Amazon’s awesome sale will last, so hurry up and get in on the action while you still can.

Here are the highlights from the Amazon listing:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Active cooling system sustains incredible performance

13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls

