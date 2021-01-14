Samsung Mobile US used an iPhone to send out a tweet hyping the imminent Galaxy S21 Unpacked launch event.

This shouldn’t be a big deal, but the fact that a person whose job is to promote Samsung phones chooses an iPhone for work is quite telling.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 series on Thursday during a press event that will be streamed online at 10 AM EST.

It’s January 14th, which means the CES 2021 all-digital edition is coming to an end just as Samsung is about to make its most important announcement of the first half of the year. The Korean giant will take the stage later on Thursday to unveil the Galaxy S21 phone during a virtual press conference. The Galaxy S21 Unpacked event is more than a month early, and Samsung has plenty of reasons to speed up the launch. The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 were not exactly big money makers last year, certainly not compared to the iPhone. Apple dominated sales during the pandemic, and the iPhone 12 demand outpaced supply during the Christmas quarter. Samsung reportedly wants to make up for lost sales and compete against iPhone with a newer, more affordable, Android device. But, in an ironic twist, Samsung still needs the iPhone to build up hype about the upcoming Galaxy S21 launch. Samsung Mobile US just tweeted from an iPhone, reminding fans that the Unpacked event is coming soon.

We’ve seen this happen an incredible number of times. Apple rivals and celebrities promoting Android devices have been caught tweeting from iPhone. Samsung Mobile US did the same thing, and it’s all the more ironic, considering that someone working for Samsung’s marketing departments is doing their S21-related job from an iPhone.

Oops! Samsung just used an iPhone to promote tomorrow's Unpacked event for the upcoming Galaxy S21. pic.twitter.com/rvpGKhUjfu — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) January 13, 2021

Without Twitter’s insistence on telling us where someone’s tweets come from, this shouldn’t even be a problem. People use all sorts of devices, regardless of who their employer is. Still, this sort of hilarious accident usually happens in one direction. It’s people who should tweet Android devices for Android-related marketing reasons who are caught using the iPhone instead. Not the way around.

“With #SamsungUnpacked drawing closer, we’re working hard to bring you some exciting news,” the tweet reads. “Which field of innovation and advancement are you hoping to see us reveal?” The tweet includes four possible answers to the question, including camera, design, ecosystem, and performance.

The fact that someone used an iPhone to tweet this particular message from an official Samsung social media account a day before the big Galaxy S21 event indicates that Samsung’s own employees aren’t too thrilled about phones they have to sell for a living. Samsung’s camera, design, ecosystem, and performance were not good reasons for this person to use a previous-generation Samsung phone for work-related matters. At the end of the day, the personal preference of an unnamed Samsung employee who is paid to drum up buzz for Samsung phones is indicative is quite telling. This person thought an iPhone would help them get the job done rather than anything else. An S20 or any other type of Galaxy wouldn’t have sufficed.

There could be a perfectly good explanation for why that person tweeted from the iPhone rather than Android, the web, or a different service. And they were quick to delete the survey tweet. Still, the internet doesn’t forget, marking another social media misstep for the Korean company.

That said, the Galaxy S21 should be one of the best Android phones of the first half of 2021, featuring brand new chips, new designs, and better camera features. The S21 will be more affordable than the S20, with preorders expected to go live as soon as the Unpacked event ends.