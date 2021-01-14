If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many different options out there for people in search of a new soundbar that things can get overwhelming quite quickly.

If you’re on a budget but you don’t want to sacrifice sound quality to save money, we’ve got just the thing.

The TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel TV Soundbar is a top-rated option that packs huge sound into an affordable bundle, and it’s on sale for $109.99 right now at Amazon.

If you want a top-selling soundbar from a leading brand, you need to be prepared to shell out some serious cash. For example, the most affordable Bose soundbar costs $250 and you’ll need to cough up $400 for the Sonos Beam. Both models are fantastic and they’re worth every penny if you can afford them, but not everyone wants to spend so much on a soundbar. On top of that, both of those models are single units so you’re not getting a separate subwoofer with your purchase.

If you’re looking for another good option that offers much more bang for your buck, we’ve got just the thing.

The TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel TV Soundbar is a top-rated model on Amazon. It packs big sound into a compact enclosure, and it’s quite affordable thanks to a retail price of just $130. And despite the fact that it costs about half as much as the most affordable Bose soundbar out there, it also includes a wireless subwoofer so you can really feel the action in your movies, TV shows, and video games.

All that for just $130 is indeed a fantastic value, but you’ll spend even less money if you pick one up now. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find this awesome soundbar and sub bundle on sale for just $109.99!

Here are the bullet points that TCL included in its Amazon listing:

Roku TV Ready: Enjoy smoother setup, easy access to sound settings, and compatibility with your TCL Roku TV remote.

Dolby Digital: Dolby Digital decoding maximizes sound clarity and creates incredible room-filling virtual surround sound.

Deep Bass with Wireless Subwoofer: Experience deep, rich bass to make movies and music truly come to life.

Stream Music Wirelessly: You can use your Bluetooth-enabled device to wirelessly stream music on your soundbar.

Specialized Sound Modes: Specialized sound modes bring Movies, Music, and TV to life.

