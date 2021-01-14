If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You may have had to go to the closet a few more times than normal recently. Dusting off your board games and seeing what you can do to bring yourself some entertainment or, more likely, shake off some boredom has been a constant activity lately. While there are so many different board games to play, you can easily get tired of them. Monopoly can only be played every once in a while, as the games can go on forever. You can only play Uno or other card games so much before they lose their luster. While checkers and chess are two staples that have been played for years, if you’re really bad at either, it’s harder to get good if you’re playing the same person over and over again. But a game that is different every time you play is backgammon. It is one of the oldest board games in the history of the world and the knowledge of the game can be passed down from generation to generation. While there is definite skill involved in mastering the game, there’s also a component of chance that makes every game up for grabs. If you haven’t picked up the dice and looked at the points before, now is your chance. We’ve highlighted five of the best backgammon sets to help you quell your boredom.

Pick the one you need

Whether you’re traveling and bringing it with you or playing at home, you can find a Get The Games Out Top Backgammon Set that’s right for you. This is available in small, medium, and large, so it’s really up to you with the sizing you want. It also comes in four different colors: brown, black, purple, or red. They all have a felt interior with smartly stitched leatherette accents that creates a quick base when rolling dice and a smooth surface for moving chips. This comes in a briefcase style of case, so it’s simple to carry. The small is an 11″ case, the medium is a 15″ case, and the large is an 18″ case. You’ll also get spare chips and dice that match the board.

Key Features:

Available in small, medium, and large

Felt interior with leatherette accents

Creates a quick base

For long-lasting use

The Kangaroo 14.75″ Faux Leather Vinyl Backgammon Set is built to last. This brown and white backgammon game has faux leather and vinyl as part of the makeup. It measures 10″ x 14.75″ x 1.875″ and the velour knitted fabric interior includes a set of white and a set of brown pieces. You’ll get two sets of dice, two dice cups, and one doubling cube. The set has a strap on the inside for holding and the case has gold snaps and buckles.

Key Features:

Faux leather and vinyl

Two sets of dice, two dice cups, one doubling cube

Set of white and brown pieces

It won’t take up much room

Ideal for bringing with you, the Sondergut Roll-Up Suede Backgammon Game is a solid choice. It is designed in Germany for backpackers, this is hand sewn from pliable leather. It comes in mocha and measures 10″ x 12 2/3″. It rolls up to the size of a pocket umbrella, making it simple to carry. It weighs next to nothing and comes with a box and the game instructions. All of the pieces fit neatly in a zippered pocket for storage.

Key Features:

Designed in Germany for backpackers

Rolls up to the size of a pocket umbrella

Weighs next to nothing

A novice will love this

With sharp colors, the GrowUpSmart Smart Tactics Premium Backgammon Set will wow you. It contains everything that you’ll need, as it comes with chips to dice cups to a doubling cube inside the case. It is made from wood and coated with a supple PU leather exterior. The briefcase style makes it simple to carry. The set folds up and everything can be stored inside. The felt interior looks like a professional table you may see in a casino. It even comes with instruction manuals for beginners as well as access to online video courses to learn the basics.

Key Features:

Comes with everything you’ll need

Made from wood coated with PU leather exterior

Instruction manuals for beginners

Great to tote

The CHH 14.75″ Recreational Board Game Vinyl Backgammon Set is easy to carry. This is brown and white and the color matching is sewn in points. This has a velour interior and includes sets of brown and white pieces. There are two sets of dice, two dice cups, and one doubling cube. It measures 10″ x 14.75″ x 1.875″. It has a reinforced handle in a briefcase style that makes it easy to carry.

Key Features:

Brown and white coloring

Velour interior

Reinforced handle

