If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

So many new Windows laptops will be unveiled this week at CES 2021, but none of them will generate even a small fraction of the hype Apple stirred up late last year with its new M1 laptop lineup.

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level M1 laptop and it starts at just $999 despite outperforming Windows laptops that are so much more expensive.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro is even more powerful than the Air, and it’s on sale today at Amazon with discounts up to 60%.

It seems like a lifetime ago that Apple dumped Qualcomm and started releasing iPhones and other mobile products powered by its own custom processors. The move was a huge game-changer in the industry in more ways than one. Now, the company has done the same thing with personal computers. In the same way that Apple’s A-series processors outperform Qualcomm and other mobile chipmakers, Apple’s new M-series chipsets completely destroy rival offerings from industry leaders. The M1 chip blows away the competition in terms of power, performance, efficiency, design, and pretty much every other metric that matters.

Apple currently offers three different Mac computers that are powered by the M1: The new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. Today, the MacBook Pro is on sale at Amazon with an even deeper discount than we saw on Black Friday!

Today's Top Deal Best-selling face masks are on sale for just $2.12 each thanks to this Amazon coupon List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The big Black Friday 2020 sale at Amazon sliced $50 off of Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pros. Procrastination almost never pays off, but this time around it will. If you passed on that deal back in November, you can now save even more money on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of SSD storage. It’s not a huge discount in terms of percentages, but $60 is $60 — especially when you just spent all that cash last month on gift shopping ahead of the holidays.

Delivery estimates are already slipping, so this deal might not be around for much longer.

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (La… List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,239.00 You Save:$60.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the highlights from the Amazon listing:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Active cooling system sustains incredible performance

13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (La… List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,239.00 You Save:$60.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.