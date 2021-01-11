Apple rolled out iOS 12.5.1 for older iPhone and iPad models on Monday.

COVID-19 Exposure Notifications were added to older iPhones and iPads with iOS 12.5 in December, and this update fixes a bug that made its way into that release.

The latest version of Apple’s mobile platform is iOS 14.3, which adds support for Apple Fitness+, AirPods Max, and brings Apple ProRAW photo mode to iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple rolls out beta releases for the latest version of iOS seemingly every other week, but sometimes, older versions of iOS need a bug or two to be fixed as well. That appears to be the case this week, as Apple released iOS 12.5.1 on Monday, just under a month after iOS 12.5 was seeded to older iPhone and iPad models.

As Apple explains in the release notes for iOS 12.5.1: “This update fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could incorrectly display logging profile language.” iOS 12.5 added COVID-19 Exposure Notifications to the aging version of the mobile operating system last month, but the implementation was apparently bugged.

If you are wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 12.5.1, we’ve put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 5s

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPad Air

iPod touch (6th generation)

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.