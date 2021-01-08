If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Having to deal with a leak in your home is never anybody’s idea of fun.

The Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Water Leak Detector will alert you if there is a leak happening, so you can get it under control quickly.

It’s nearly 33% off right now and ready to be installed.

Cleaning up after a water leak can be a huge ordeal. Whether it be from faulty pipes, the way you hooked up your dishwasher or washing machine, or a flood that does a number on your basement, having water in your home where it shouldn’t be causing a lot of problems. You should keep yourself as prepared as you can be. We’ve got a deal to tell you about that will help you in this kind of situation.

Getting a water leak detector makes all the sense in the world. You can even get a few for different places in your home. These will send an alert to your phone if a water leak is detected. It will also produce an audible alarm, so you could hear it in the middle of the night if disaster were to strike. A top option is the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Water Leak Detector.

Right now, this detector is 33% off, on sale for just $53.55. You can also get alerts by text or email, to make sure you don’t miss one. It will monitor your home’s humidity levels and can sense temperatures as low as -30°F. It takes almost no time to install, so you can purchase it and install it as soon as you get it.

Choosing this will help you in the long run, as having to pay for water damage in your house and a clean-up can be extremely pricey. This deal may not last for a while, so you better act fast. Below is the information from the Amazon product page.

Wi-Fi water leak detector sends alerts by text and email. Also has an audible alarm. Geofencing technology can tell who’s nearest, and sends an “all clear” when the problem has been resolved. Does not need a separate hub or base station. A 4 Ft. extension sensors (sold separately). Senses temperature and humidity. Monitoring home humidity levels can assist in alerting homeowner of potential mold formation in the home. Install water leak detection systems on major appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines or hot water heaters to monitor leaks. Detector is reusable. Cold-Alert detection. Easy to install.

Temperature sensing -30F to 150F (-35C to 65C)

