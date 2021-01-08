If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Year’s resolutions are what people always make in January.

The AccuCheck Digital Body Weight Scale can help you if yours was to get into better shape.

Right now, it’s on sale for 45% off.

Everybody tries to make some resolutions in the new year and many people don’t really see them through. You’ve probably tried not to swear as much. Maybe you’ve given up some specific type of food for a while. But it rarely sticks all the way through. The same can be said for those who have tried to exercise and lose some weight.

While we all like to think we are strong enough to go through with our goals, that doesn’t always happen. Joining a new gym is always a start for people, but nobody really ends up using that membership as much as they should. But if this is the year that you’re determined to make a change, then Amazon has some deals for you that you’re sure to like. Portable workout equipment like the TENSION TONER will help you work out at home, and it’s on sale for just $109.99. Exercise bands like the set from FITFORT will get you toned and are just $32.98 today. But how do you track your gains and losses?

The AccuCheck Digital Body Weight Scale is here to help. You want consistency in measuring your weight and this is the choice for you. It will tell you when your weight is verified, so you don’t have to sit there and wait for the numbers to stop moving. It actually double-checks your weight, so you know exactly where you stand.

Typically this sells for $40 and it’s a steal then. But today, you can get this for only $21.95. That’s a 45% discount! It takes up almost no room in your bathroom, as it checks in at 11.8″ x 11.8″ x 1.5″. Plus, picking this up helps Love146 fight trafficking & care for survivors.

Here is the information from the Amazon product page.

THE MOST CONSISTENT SCALE ON THE MARKET: AccuCheck ensures an accurate weight every time.

ACCURACY MADE EASY: Step on and weigh, step off when you see the orange icon, wait for the green checkmark for your verified weight.

BACKED BY REAL SUPPORT: The friendly team at our St. Louis headquarters is here for whatever you need.

MADE THE RIGHT WAY: Your purchase should have a positive impact on all the people involved.

PAY IT FORWARD: A piece of your purchase helps Love146 fight trafficking & care for survivors.

AccuCheck Digital Body Weight Scale from Greater Goods, Patent Pending Technology (Silver Glass… List Price:$39.99 Price:$21.95 You Save:$18.04 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

