If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers love the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer because of its sleek design and functionality.

They have dubbed it “the iPhone of forehead thermometers”.

For the time being, it’s 50% off, which is too good to pass up.

Staying safe has been many people’s number one priority over the past year. Being protected and healthy has never been more important, as we’ve had to deal with a once in a lifetime pandemic. There are plenty of supplies that our readers have been searching for over the past months, chief among them Purell hand sanitizer and face masks like the Powecom KN95 ones. As people were making a huge run on groceries, items like paper towels and toilet paper became harder to find.

But items that helped to check to if you were healthy also became popular. Fingertip pulse oximeters became smart investments as they can let you know what your SpO2 levels are. Another item that people searched for was forehead thermometers, especially ones that are of the no-touch variety. The best on the market for our readers is the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling KN95 masks used to cost $45 at Amazon Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It is known by readers as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” because it is a unique design and sleek functionality. It can read temperatures from 1.18″ away, so you won’t have to get too close to get a solid reading. Typically this retails for $60 and it’s totally worth it. They sell out frequently and for good reason.

As of right now, you can grab one for just $29.99! That’s 50% off! This works extremely well and has an extra bright LED screen that’s extremely easy to read. It is suitable for almost any age. But you shouldn’t expect this price to last very long, so you better hurry.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$59.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$30.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Take a look at the information on the Amazon product page.

No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.

Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.

Fast, Simple, Clear and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

Suitable for Multi-Scenario and All Ages: iHealth PT3 is designed for all ages: ranging from babies and toddlers to the elderly. An ideal choice for hospitals, hotels, school settings, and public establishments.

What You Get: 1x PT3 thermometer, 2x AAA batteries, 1x Instruction manual, 1x Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly California-based customer service.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$59.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$30.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.