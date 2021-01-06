The PS5 and Xbox Series S/X are still sold out as there’s been a huge demand for the next-gen consoles launched in late 2020.

According to a new survey sent to Xbox buyers, Microsoft is already considering adopting a signature PS5 feature for the Xbox.

Microsoft asked customers whether they’re aware of the features on PlayStation controllers and whether they wanted to see the same features on the new Xbox consoles.

They might look different and offer different gaming experiences, but the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are largely built on the same next-gen hardware. We’re looking at custom CPU and GPU chips created specifically for the two console systems, as well as fast SSD tech to boost speed further. But each console offers a few signature features that are not available on the other side. The new Xbox comes with a much simpler way to upgrade storage, better backward compatibility; Xbox All Access, which makes it easier to buy the console (if in stock); and better cloud gaming. The PS5 offers buyers a much faster SSD experience than available on Xbox; a more daring design that some people would prefer over the Xbox “fridge;” and a DualSense controller that has no match on Xbox. The technology in the latter might convince Microsoft to adapt it for the Xbox controller, assuming Xbox fans ask for it.

It’s not unusual for fierce competitors to draw inspiration from their rivals when creating or adapting new products, and the same goes for the gaming industry. Microsoft and Sony will certainly scrutinize the rival platform and adapt some features for their own devices. Microsoft is already in the process of possibly doing it with the DualSense controller.

The PS5 controller comes with two features that aren’t available on the new Xbox Wireless Controller that Microsoft launched with the new Xbox. The adaptive triggers of the DualSense will allow developers to adapt the button resistance to what’s happening on the screen for a more immersive experience — some of those triggers are failing for some gamers, an issue that Sony is aware of. The DualSense also comes with a new haptic feedback engine that allows various vibration degrees to match the action on the screen. This will also increase the gaming experience, as gamers should immediately feel subtle changes in the game environment.

Microsoft has sent out a survey to Xbox Series X and Series S buyers, asking for feedback about the newly purchased systems. As seen by TechRadar, the questionnaire includes specific questions about the “features on PlayStation controllers.”

Microsoft asks users whether they are aware of those features and whether they’d like to see those features on the Xbox. Microsoft doesn’t name the PS5 DualSense controller, but it’s clear what sort of features the company refers to. The DualSense controller is such a big change for the PlayStation that it received prime placement in Sony’s PS5 launch strategy. The adaptive triggers and new haptic feedback engine were announced several months before Sony started talking about the PS5 hardware. Then Sony announced a new name for the controller. DualShock died with the PS4. The Xbox Wireless Controller got its own upgrade, but there’s nothing splashy about it.

Releasing a survey is one thing. Copying the DualSense is quite another. There’s no telling if Microsoft will come up with similar controller technology in the future or how soon it might happen. But the fact that Microsoft is looking at it should be good news to Xbox users who are pining for PS5 features like DualSense.