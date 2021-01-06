If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping your surfaces clean can be difficult, as can wiping down areas of your home that should be sanitized.

Luckily, both Lysol and Purell disinfectant wipes are currently available to purchase for the first time in a while.

You’ll even find some discounts on Lysol wipes right now.

It’s been nearly a year that the rush on disinfectant supplies has been going on. For months, people were hoarding groceries like toilet paper, paper towels, and tissues. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes were other supplies that people had trouble finding for long periods of time. They weren’t in stock for long stretches and, when they were, they’d be extremely price-gouged that it would be outrageous.

But, while the pandemic is still going on, the availability of some of these products has become more open. You can get AccuMed KN95 masks right now and they are even on sale. 12-packs of Purell hand sanitizer bottles are slightly discounted currently, even if the price is still a bit high. Bounty paper towels are in stock and you can get a 12-pack of them as well. Disinfectant wipes are also in stock, and we have some deals to share with you.

We know you want brands you can trust, so we’ve got a few for you to consider. Lysol disinfecting wipes are available and there are even a few discounts. You can get a bottle that has 80 wipes for only $5.59. That’s one of the lowest prices in recent months. Or, if you want an even better deal, you can get a three-pack of 110-count bottles for just $53.29. There’s also an option for a six-pack of 80-count bottles for just $62!

If those aren’t what you’re looking for, you can also consider Purell wipes that come in different packages. You can get a bottle that holds 110 wipes for just $26.99. If you want hand wipes that are similar to spreading hand sanitizer on your hands, Purell has a 100-pack for $22.06. There are also Purell sanitizing wipes that come in a bottle of 270 wipes for only $24.60.

Take a look below at all of the possibilities and stock up if you’re in need. You never know when these may run out again.

