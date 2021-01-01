If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Year’s Day 2021 has finally arrived, and Amazon is celebrating with some awesome sales that you definitely should check out.

Amazon’s Roku deals are among the best you’ll find online, with prices starting at just $24.99 for the popular Roku Express HD.



The high-end Roku Ultra is on sale as well with a deep 21% discount.

BGR Deals readers who followed our holiday deals coverage undoubtedly scored some truly incredible bargains over the past month. Now, the holidays are done and the New Year has finally arrived — but there are tons of killer deals out there if you want to pick up some goodies for yourself.

Amazon’s big Black Friday and Cyber Week sales had a bunch of great Roku streaming media player deals, but they’re long gone at this point. Thankfully, Amazon decided to kick off 2021 with a few new Roku deals. Prices start at just $24.99 for the entry-level Roku Express HD that everyone loves so much, and the Roku Streaming Stick+ has a slight discount as well. Meanwhile, if you want the best of the best, the high-end Roku Ultra that normally costs $100 is down to $79!

Today's Top Deal You've got a rare opportunity to save on Purell hand sanitizer List Price:$70.00 Price:$50.63 ($0.37 / Fl Oz) You Save:$19.37 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Would you rather pick up a new smart TV instead of just a streaming media player? Amazon has you covered there, too.

The popular $300 TCL 40S325 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV that’s on sale right now for $199.99 is one of the best-selling smart TV deals on Amazon’s entire site right now, and you can save even more money on the TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV — this great TV retails for $480, but it’s down to $279.99 right now.

These are all great bargains, but there’s no telling how long they’ll stick around.

Roku Express HD – $24.99

Streaming made easy: Roku express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right to your TV; it’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs, and easy gifting but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: just plug it into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on apple TV, prime video, Netflix, Disney+, the Roku channel, HBO, Showtime, and google play to cable alternative like Hulu with Live TV, enjoy the most talked-about TV Across free and paid channels

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$24.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$3.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ – $45.99

New! Peacock is now streaming on all Roku devices

Wireless that goes the distance: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring ‘em on. The long-range wireless receiver gives you extended range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms farther from your router

Brilliant picture quality: Experience your favorite shows with stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$45.49 You Save:$4.50 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Ultra – $70

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

Power & Performance: Roku Ultra is our fastest and most powerful player ever; Loaded with a new and improved quad-core processor, you’ll enjoy channels that launch in a snap and a responsive interface—it’s great for cutting cable and people who love to stream

Our best wireless: Enjoy our smoothest TV streaming experience, even in rooms further from your router, now with up to 50% more range—you also have the choice to wire up over Ethernet if you want

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Str… List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.00 You Save:$20.99 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 40S325 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV – $199.99

1080p Full HD Resolution excellent detail, color, and contrast

Direct lit LED produces great picture quality with 60Hz refresh Rate for fast moving action scenes with virtually no Motion blur

Inputs: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out

TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV – $279.99

Easy Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Also available through the Roku mobile app

Striking 4K UHD picture performance with HDR technology

Simple, intuitive Roku interface allows seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$331.99 Price:$279.99 You Save:$52.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.