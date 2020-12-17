If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s pretty hard to go through life without owning any tools. Either you have to borrow tools from someone each time you use them, or you’ll never fix or hang anything in your home. Everybody should at least have a hammer and a screwdriver when you live in your own home. You can probably get away with just those for minor tasks. Drills, saws, or electric power tools are all the next level up. But something else that can really come in handy is a pair of pliers. Pliers can do so much, especially when it comes to working around the home. There are many different styles of pliers, so you want to be able to differentiate your needle nose from your vise-grip locking sets. That’s why a plier holder or organizer is a great idea for your workshop. You can keep these near or in your toolbox to best separate your tools. We’ve taken a look at some of the best out there and highlighted five plier holders. Take a look at our pick and make sure you have what you need for your next job.

Keep all of your pliers in one place

If you tend to work with pliers frequently, chances are you have a set for any occasion. The Plyworx PLR15 Organize Your Pliers is a great option for you. This holds 15 sets of pliers and can fit any size of pliers. This mounts on your pegboard, so you can keep it handy and not have to root through drawers or a toolbox to find what you’re looking for. It will automatically tilt the pliers back, so you don’t have to worry about them falling forward and out of the organizer. From pliers with thick handles or thin ones, this organizer can fit them.

Key Features:

Holds 15 sets of pliers

Can fit any size of pliers

Automatically tilts them back

Plyworx PLR15 Organize Your Pliers, Gray

Get multiple sets

You’ll love how reliable the MLTOOLS Plier Cutter Organizer Pro is. This comes in a pack of two organizers that can hold 10 sets of pliers each. Each one fits nicely in a toolbox, as it measures 10″ x 3.5″ x 2.75″. This has a non-slip rubber base that to firmly hold tools and keep them in place. This has an open face design that lets you view the tools before you choose to use one. Each slot in the organizer is 7/8″ wide in order to accommodate various thicknesses. It is fuel- and solvent-resistant while being extremely durable.

Key Features:

Two sets of 10 pliers can fit in this pack

Each slot is 7/8″ wide

Open face design

MLTOOLS Pliers Cutters Organizer Pro – Non-Slip Rubber Base – Fuel & Solvent Resistant

Offering tremendous value

The Ernst Manufacturing 5500 Plier Pro 10 Tool Capacity No-Slip Plier Organizer is perfect for a workshop. This is a cost-efficient option, as it won’t put a huge dent in your wallet. It can hold up to 10 pliers in place and make them easy to grab when you need them. The premium rubber base on the rack grips tools to keep them in place. This measures 10.7″ x 3.75″ x 3″ and accommodates a wide variety of tools. You can choose between a red organizer or a yellow one.

Key Features:

Holds up to 10 pliers

Premium rubber base grips tools

Comes in two colors

Ernst Manufacturing 5500 Plier Pro 10 Tool Capacity No-Slip Plier Organizer

Fit it easily in a drawer

Your workbench’s drawer isn’t complete until it has an Olsa Tools Plier Organizer Rack. You can either get one that has 16 slots or a set of two for 32 openings. The open design allows you to grab the right tool every time. Each slot is 3/4″ wide, holding small and medium sized pliers well. The rack is crafted with high quality materials and has a non-slip coating, so your tools will remain in place and protected. This is a great way to de-clutter your toolbox.

Key Features:

16 slots per rack

Each slot is 3/4″ wide

Non-slip coating

Olsa Tools Plier Organizer Rack Pliers Rack for Tool Box Drawer Storage | 2pc Plier Holder

Worry about your current job

Rather than putting down the pliers while you’re working, keep them safely on you with the CLC Custom Leathercraft 418 Plier Tool Holder. The molded, closed-bottom design retains its shape, so you’ll always be able to slide in a pair of pliers in. It fits belts up to 2 1/4″ wide, so you’ll be able to slide yours in. This is an extremely durable holder, made with quality construction. It’ll feel like you aren’t wearing anything.

Key Features:

Molded, closed-bottom design

Retains its shape

Extremely durable holder

CLC Custom Leathercraft 418 Plier Tool Holder, Heavy Duty, Closed End,Tan